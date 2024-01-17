Penrith Panthers to link up with Man City ahead of World Club Challenge

Penrith Panthers will be afforded the unique opportunity to train at the home of 2022/23 treble winners Manchester City ahead of the World Club Challenge.

The £200m City campus is lauded as one of the best in the world and the Panthers will use the training facilities during their preparation to face Wigan Warriors.

It is also expected that Ivan Cleary's side will be guests at the Etihad Stadium when Pep Guardiola's side take on Chelsea in February.

"We're incredibly appreciative of what Manchester City have offered us, the World Club Challenge is important to the club, but the chance for the playing group to go overseas and experience the City campus will be enormous," said Penrith chief executive Matt Cameron.

"The club's success [in] the last three years has helped with brand awareness, and you can only imagine what linking with a club like City will do for us.

"It's a recognition in some ways that we're good enough to represent the NRL and our game on the international stage."

Alongside training at the home of the Premier League champions, the Panthers will face Sam Burgess' Warrington Wolves side in an opposed training session as part of their preparation.

The Panthers are on the hunt for their first World Club Challenge victory after losing on their first three attempts.

They famously lost on home soil in 2023 to a dramatic golden point drop goal from St Helens' Lewis Dodd, Paul Wellens' side getting a famous victory in Australia.

They have lost to Wigan before in the contest too, facing them at Anfield in 1991.

