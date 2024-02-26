Sam Tomkins on The Bench: Retirement, documentaries, and mistaken for Conor McGregor

Former England captain Sam Tomkins is the latest guest on The Bench; Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin host Sky Sports' rugby league podcast every week during the season; watch every game of the Betfred Super League live on Sky Sports in 2024
Monday 26 February 2024 11:42, UK
On this week's episode of The Bench podcast, Sam Tomkins joins Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin to talk about life after rugby league.
Tomkins, now part of Sky Sports' rugby league team, brought down the curtain on his 15-year playing career at the end of the 2023 season after helping Catalans Dragons reach the Betfred Super League Grand Final.
The 34-year-old reflected on how life has been for him since he hung up his boots and why he is not missing the daily grind of training.
The former England captain tells the story of how he was recently mistaken for mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor by a fan asking for a photograph as well.
Plus, Tomkins takes on the set of six, and reveals his alternative career and his maths skills.
