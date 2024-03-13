Women's Super League to be shown live on Sky Sports, starting with St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports' coverage of the Women's Super League will begin on Friday May 24 when St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium, which is the first part of a double header which also features the men's teams in Round 12 of the Super League.

The fixture will be the first meeting of the two sides since last season's nail-biting play-off semi-final which was won by the Rhinos with a Sophie Robinson try in golden point extra time. It will also be a repeat of the 2023 Challenge Cup Final, when St Helens made history as the first women's team to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams begin their domestic campaigns just a few weeks earlier with Leeds set to host Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley Stadium on Friday April 19 before St Helens travel to reigning champions York Valkyrie on Sunday April 21.

With the league expanding to eight teams in 2024, the campaign will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of September 14 and 15 before the top four face off in the play-offs on September 20 and 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos' Ruby Enright took a huge hit from Rhiannon Marshall of the York Valkyries in the Super League Grand Final.

This year's Grand Final will take place on Sunday October 6 at the home of the highest-ranked team.

Jo Osborne, Head of Women's Sport at Sky Sports, said: "Women's sport has so much momentum with UK audiences and our continued partnership with the BWSL is another opportunity for Sky Sports to showcase the elite-level women's game.

"Sky Sport's coverage of the BWSL continues to shine a light on the women's game through top punditry and analysis from the likes of Jodie Cunningham and Courtney Winfield-Hill who have joined our on-screen talent line up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player York Valkyrie have been crowned Women's Super League champions for the first time with a 16-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

"Last year alone we saw record-breaking audiences for the Women's Ashes, the Solheim Cup and the WSL which is testament to the ever-increasing popularity of women's sport.

"As the UK's biggest investor in women's sports rights, we understand the opportunities for greater visibility that these leagues and competitions bring, so we can't wait for another exciting season of the Betfred Women's Super League."

Sky Sports will showcase three BWSL fixtures once again this year, in addition to the Semi-Finals and Grand Final, the remaining two broadcast selections will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Woman of Steel Peach: St Helens and Leeds are threats to York

Reigning Woman of Steel Sinead Peach believes as reigning champions, York Valykrie will have to keep an eye out for old foes St Helens and Leeds Rhinos if they are going to claim back-to-back titles, but knows there is a long season ahead before the talk of that glory can start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last season's Woman of Steel Sinead Peach looks ahead to the new season and says that Leeds and St Helen's are the big threat to reigning champions York Valkyrie.

"We are so excited. It has been a long pre-season but we are raring to go and can't wait to get started," she told Sky Sports.

"Leeds and Saints for sure (are the biggest threats). Wigan are an up and coming team and one we have to look out for.

"They improved at the back end of last season and have obviously got a good coaching staff now so they are definitely ones to look out for.

"I think it was an amazing season for us last year as a club but we will just take each game as it comes.

"It is a long season and we will just set boundaries, set our targets as a team, keep pushing each other, and take each game as it comes.

"To have the backing of Sky Sports to show the games, it is just going to go from strength to strength and keep the rise of the women's game.

"More people will be watching, more people will be supporting."

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...

Watch every match of the 2024 Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, plus the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports. Get a NOW Sports Month Membership just £21 a month for 12 months.