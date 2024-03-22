Challenge Cup sixth round: Challenge Cup: Hull KR and St Helens safely through, Wigan Warriors survive scare

We round up all of the action from Friday's three matches in the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, which saw Hull KR, St Helens and Wigan Warriors book their quarter-final places...

Hull KR 40-0 Salford Red Devils

Last year's Challenge Cup runners-up Hull KR eased into the last eight with a seven-try success over Salford at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Ryan Hall's first-half double set the Robins on their way to a 40-0 victory over their Betfred Super League rivals, who had beaten them 17-10 in the league earlier in the season.

Betfred Challenge Cup 2024 sixth-round results and fixtures Friday, March 22 Hull KR 40-0 Salford Red Devils Leeds Rhinos 6-20 St Helens Wigan Warriors 44-18 Sheffield Eagles

Hall's tries inside the first 21 minutes were followed by fellow winger Joe Burgess crossing and Kelepi Tanginoa went over as well before the break, along with Jez Litten kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Peta Hiku, Matty Storton and Niall Evalds put the seal on the win with tries in the second half, along with Litten and James Batchelor kicking one goal apiece after the break.

Leeds Rhinos 6-20 St Helens

Alex Walmsley capped a stand-out individual display by diving over for the decisive try as St Helens sealed their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals win over Leeds at AMT Headingley.

One week after claiming an 18-8 Super League win at the same venue, Saints came on strong in the second period to do the double and keep alive their hopes of a first Wembley triumph since 2021.

Image: St Helens' Konrad Hurrell takes on the Leeds defence

Eight points from the boot of Jonny Lomax also made the crucial difference as Saints mopped up from a series of silly Rhinos errors to get an early grip in slippery conditions.

And despite Harry Newman delivering the game's most memorable moment with a 90-metre dash after intercepting a loose Lomax pass, it was the rock-solid work of the likes of Walmsley and Jack Welsby which made the difference.

Wigan Warriors 44-18 Sheffield Eagles

A hat-trick of tries from Bevan French helped Wigan avoid an almighty upset against Sheffield to progress into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Betfred Championship outfit Sheffield had won the cup in memorable circumstances in 1998 against the Warriors at Wembley and looked on course for an improbable victory on the stroke of half-time. The Eagles held a slender two-point lead when Oliver Roberts was sent to the sin bin prior to the interval and Wigan never looked back, with French able to run in three tries to inspire victory at DW Stadium.

Tries from Matty Marsh and Matty Dawson-Jones, with two conversions from Cory Aston, put Sheffield ahead before Harry Smith clawed back to level at 12-12 after Roberts' yellow card.

Jake Wardle crashed over a minute into the second half for the hosts followed by French completing his haul, and although Evan Hodgson reduced the deficit for the visitors with their third try, Wigan ran riot during the final exchanges with Kruise Leeming, Patrick Mago and Marshall all crossing the whitewash.

Remaining 2024 Challenge Cup round dates

Quarter-finals: April 11-14

Semi-finals: May 18-19 (Neutral venues TBC)

Final: June 8 (Wembley Stadium)

