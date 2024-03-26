Super League Rivals Round: Fixtures, how to watch and why Easter Weekend means so much to the teams involved

Stand by for plenty of fireworks as several Betfred Super League sides exorcise some old feuds over the Easter weekend in Rivals Rounds, with every match live on Sky Sports…

What is Rivals Round?

The Easter weekend is one of the highlights in the Super League season when derby clashes dominate the fixture list.

Traditionally, teams would play two games over the course of the weekend, but these days it has taken the form of one normal round of fixtures with the headline matches being between some of the competition's fiercest rivals.

Rivals Round 2024 fixtures Thursday, March 28 Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos 8pm Sky Sports Action Friday, March 29 Hull KR vs Hull FC 12.30pm Sky Sports Action/Main Event St Helens vs Wigan Warriors 3pm Sky Sports Action/Main Event Saturday, March 30 Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons 3pm Sky Sports Action/Main Event Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards 5.30pm Sky Sports Action Sunday, March 31 London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants 3pm Sky Sports Action

It all starts on Thursday night as West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos go head to head, followed by the cross-city clash between Hull KR and Hull FC on Friday lunchtime and the showdown between St Helens and Wigan Warriors later that day.

There are two fixtures on Saturday as well, with one more on Easter Sunday to round off the weekend.

What makes the Good Friday games special?

The match-up between the teams from the east and west of Kingston Upon Hull is the only game in Super League to feature two sides from the same city going up against each other and consequently is one of the fiercest as well.

The history between Hull KR and Hull FC stretches back to 1899 when the Robins triumphed 8-2, although the Black and Whites have the better all-time head-to-head record with 124 wins to Hull KR's 110. There have been 10 draws between the sides down the years as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tempers boiled over during the opening game of the 2024 Betfred Super League season between Hull FC and Hull KR

The sides have already met once this year, kicking off the 2024 Super League season with a typically fiery encounter at the MKM Stadium which saw the Robins win 22-0 and the hosts have two players sent off.

About the only thing the fans of both clubs agree on is that theirs is the only true Super League derby due to both teams being from the same city, although that claim will be argued by those supporters of St Helens and Wigan.

Indeed, the use of the term 'derby' to describe a sporting rivalry comes from the fixture between the two due to its early association with the Earl of Derby, with the first meeting taking place in the first season of the Northern Union in 1895 and ending in a 0-0 draw.

The fact both teams have usually been battling it out for honours in the Super League era has added to the intensity of the rivalry in recent seasons. Last year saw Wigan win the Good Friday clash 14-6, although Saints got revenge at home later in the season, triumphing 34-16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of last year's Good Friday derby at the DW Stadium which saw Wigan Warriors edge out St Helens 14-6.

Nevertheless, the Warriors went on to be crowned Super League champions as St Helens' hopes of an unprecedented fifth-straight Grand Final success failed to come to fruition, and the title holders lead the all-time series with Saints 204-138, with 18 draws.

What about the other matches?

Castleford and Leeds have perhaps looked to Wakefield Trinity or Bradford Bulls - both now in the Betfred Championship - respectively as their main rivals in the not-too-distant past, but there is plenty of history between these two West Yorkshire outfits as well.

Sometimes viewed as a clash between the 'haves' and 'have-nots', the Rhinos from the big city who have been among the most successful sides of the Super League era against a Tigers team hailing from one of rugby league's traditional towns which has often punched above its weight, it promises to be an explosive opener to Rivals Round.

Conversely, Warrington Wolves against Catalans Dragons might not seem like the most obvious rivalry, but there have been plenty of fiery encounters between the Cheshire side and the French outfit since the latter joined Super League nearly 20 years ago where tempers have often boiled over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford Red Devils' Cade Cust joins Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin on this week's episode of The Bench podcast.

The battle of the Greater Manchester teams between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards features two teams who revel in proving the doubters wrong and are aiming to do so again in 2024, with the Leopards in particular dishing out a few bloody noses last year and claiming the Betfred Challenge Cup in the process.

What about London Broncos against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, though? Neither side has what would be considered a traditional rival in Super League, but there is plenty to play for in this match as the Broncos seek their first win back in the top flight and the Giants aim to keep touch with the play-off chasing teams.

How to watch

As with the rest of the 2024 Super League season, every match of Rivals Round will be live on Sky Sports across all four days, starting with Castleford hosting Leeds on Thursday evening.

Every game will be shown on Sky Sports Action, with the two Good Friday matches and the clash between Warrington and Catalans on Saturday on Sky Sports Main Event as well. You can also stream with NOW.

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Rivals Round, Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.