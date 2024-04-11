Tony Smith: Hull FC boss leaves Super League club after poor start to season

Hull FC have parted ways with head coach Tony Smith by mutual consent after a poor start to the Super League season.

Smith, who joined in September 2022, leaves after 18 months in charge with the club sitting second-bottom of the table.

The Australian, who previously managed city rivals Hull KR, guided them to a 10th-placed finish in last season's Super League and they have made a disappointing start to the 2024 campaign, losing six of their seven games so far.

Stanley Gene also departs his role as assistant coach.

Assistant coach Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins have been placed in interim charge of the first team.

"I want to wish the club and all of the players well for the future," said Smith in a statement issued by the club.

"It is disappointing not to see the job through which was always going to be a challenging project - and I was relishing the opportunity to see it through.

"I wish everyone at the club the best for the future."

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson, said: "On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

"They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.

"There will be further restructuring of the club in the coming days and we will update further in due course."

Hull FC were thrashed at home 22-56 by the Huddersfield Giants in what proved Smith's final match in charge last Saturday.

Smith, 57, made a controversial switch from rivals Hull KR at the end of the 2022 campaign but his first season in charge did not go to plan and included an embarrassing 0-40 derby defeat at the MKM Stadium.

The 2024 season has brought further heavy losses, with the single exception of a hard-fought 24-20 win over relegation favourites London Broncos in early March.

