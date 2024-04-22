Ryan Hall to finish career at Leeds Rhinos after returning to club for 2025 Super League season

Ryan Hall is set to end his playing career at Leeds Rhinos after signing a deal to return to the club for the 2025 season.

The 37-year-old played at Headingley between 2007 and 2018, helping Leeds win six Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and as many World Club Challenge titles.

Hall - England's all-time leading try-scorer - transferred to Sydney Roosters in 2019 but came back to Super League in 2021 with Hull KR, where he has since scored 52 tries in 83 appearances.

The winger will now represent Rhinos again in his final season as a player and then remain at the club after retirement as he takes up a role in the commercial department.

Hall: I still have good rugby in my legs

Hall - who needs just four more tries to break the all-time Super League record of 247 held by former Leeds team-mate Danny McGuire - said: "I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos.

"However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it's a fairytale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs.

"It's time to roll my sleeves up and I am coming to do a job. I was fortunate to be a part of teams that gave some of my team-mates incredible finales to their career and I know how much hard work that takes to achieve.

"As players we are often told of the importance of planning for life after playing and the opportunity for me to start that next stage of my life at the Rhinos from 2026 onwards is wonderful."

Speaking on the Hull KR website, Hall - who has notched four tries in eight Super League matches this season - said: "I'm really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services.

"My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn't on my side, the club had every reason not to be interested in me.

"But Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going, and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show that I had plenty left in me."

