Sam Burgess angered by interchange controversy in Warrington Wolves' 24-6 Super League win over Hull FC

Sam Burgess was annoyed by the circumstances which led to Warrington Wolves being charged an interchange prior to their 24-6 win over Hull FC in the Betfred Super League on Friday.

The Wolves were reduced to seven interchanges for the match after Adam Holroyd was named on the interchange bench but not in the 21-man squad list which was sent to the RFL earlier in the week.

Burgess, who was involved in a post-match tunnel spat with Black and Whites director of rugby Richie Myler as well, was incensed by the decision as Holroyd had been in the 21 publicly released by Warrington on Wednesday and protested them losing an interchange was a failure of player welfare.

"I don't know, it was poor management from someone," Burgess told Sky Sports. "We named a 21-man squad, it's on our social media and it's public, so we've got to get it right.

"We talk about concussion and protecting our players, well tonight you've failed. Someone needs to be held accountable for that.

"We had a choice to make before the game and we didn't make the right choice for the players. If it had been the other way round, I'd have made the right choice for the player regardless.

"We're living in that world now, so let's all get on board. Otherwise, what are we doing?"

Under rugby league's Squad Declaration System, amended ahead of the 2020 season, if a player who is not included in the 21-man squad named at Noon two days before a fixture is subsequently named in the matchday squad then their team lose one of their eight interchanges.

Burgess claimed it was a complaint from Hull FC over Holroyd's inclusion in Warrington's matchday squad which resulted in the match commissioner applying the rule which saw them docked an interchange.

"My 21 got sent in earlier in the week," Burgess said in his post-match press conference. "Everyone got it except the RFL, so Hull complained, and I lost a sub pre-game.

"It's just not good enough. There was a mess up, but I don't know what we are trying to do.

"We have got all these protocols around player safety but when anyone gets the chance to get one up on the other team - where is the common sense in that?"

Burgess and Myler were later shown in a short but heated exchange in the tunnel following the game, which Warrington won on the back of a hat-trick of tries from Josh Thewlis.

"It is a very small corridor," Burgess said of the incident in his post-match press conference. "He made some smart comment as I was walking past. He really doesn't need to do that.

"I get he is new in the job - so am I. But the game is done, it's done now. Let's move on."

