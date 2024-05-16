Women's State of Origin: Queensland 12-22 New South Wales in series opener

New South Wales started fast and finished strong at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday to claim a 22-12 victory over Queensland in Game One of the Women's State of Origin series, live on Sky Sports.

In front of a record crowd of 25,492, the Sky Blues flew out of the blocks with tries to Emma Tonegato and Jaime Chapman inside the first 10 minutes to set up a lead they would never relinquish.

The Maroons had an early chance after Ali Brigginshaw earned a repeat set with a neat grubber kick, but the Blues' line dropout went into touch without Queensland getting a hand on it so the opportunity was lost.

After Chapman made big metres up the right, the Sky Blues capitalised when Olivia Kernick put Caitlan Johnston into space and the prop delivered the final pass for Tonegato to score. Rachael Pearson converted for a 6-0 lead.

Four minutes later the Blues had a second after a poor kick by Romy Teitzel ended up in Chapman's hands and the 22-year-old flyer beat Evania Pelite and swerved around full-back Tamika Upton to score a sizzling 85-metre try.

Image: New South Wales moved 1-0 up in the Women's State of Origin series, beating Queensland

The Blues went further ahead in the 19th minute when Pearson knocked over a penalty goal after Tazmin Rapana had been pinged for holding down in the ruck.

A mistake by NSW allowing the kick-off to go dead handed Queensland a chance to mount some pressure and a grubber by Upton almost produced a result but Pelite could not control the bouncing ball.

Pearson added another two points early in the second half after debutante Makenzie Weale was penalised for hands in the ruck and the Sky Blues had a commanding 16-0 lead.

With the weight of possession starting to turn and Emma Manzelmann adding spark out of dummy half the Maroons got on the board in the 54th minute when Upton crashed over from close range and Temara converted to make it 16-6.

Image: The Sky Blues got out to a commanding 16-0 half-time lead in Brisbane

With Queensland finishing fast they came within inches of a second try in the 62nd minute when Manzelmann exploded out of dummy half and reached for the line but dropped the ball on the way down.

Needing a response to quell the Queensland challenge the Sky Blues turned to Johnston, who skittled several defenders and plunged over to stretch the lead to 22-6 for Kylie Hilder's team.

The Maroons had the final say when a Tarryn Aiken kick clean bowled Chapman, and Emily Bass pounced to grab a consolation try which Temara converted from touch.

The historic best-of-three series now moves to Newcastle on June 6 where the Sky Blues will look to reclaim the Origin with a win on home soil.

