Rob Burrow: Rugby league great urges people 'don’t waste a moment' in final message

Rob Burrow urged people not to waste a moment and expressed his hope for a world one day free of motor neurone disease in his final message recorded prior to his death.

The Leeds Rhinos great died at the age of 41 on Sunday, having dedicated the last four-and-a-half years of his life to raising money and awareness for MND causes after being diagnosed with the condition in December 2019.

In a message specially recorded for the BBC documentary There's Only One Rob Burrow, broadcast on Monday night, the eight-time Super League Grand Final winner shared what he took from his own battle with MND.

"I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND," Burrow said. "By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here.

"I am just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league.

"As a father of three young children I would never want any family to have to go through what my family have since my diagnosis.

"I hope I have left a mark on the disease. I hope it shows to live in the moment. I hope you find inspiration from the whole story.

"My final message to you is whatever your personal battle be brave and face it. Every single day is precious. Don't waste a moment. In a world full of adversity, we must still dare to dream.

"Rob Burrow, over and out."

Those thoughts were echoed by former England captain Sam Burgess, who was among the many rugby league figures to pay tribute to Burrow.

Burgess' father Mark died 17 years ago after being diagnosed with MND and the Warrington Wolves head coach understood from personal experience what the Burrow family had faced.

"I know what the Burrow family went through first-hand because we lost our father in 2007 and it's a tragic disease," Burgess said. "I can appreciate probably more so than most the impact Rob has had on the MND community.

"I did some reflection driving into work thinking what is it all about and what is really important? Your friendships, the memories you're making, your family, your health, and outside of that trying not to waste too much energy on things which don't matter as much.

"It's a nice time to reflect and also a nice time to celebrate what a special guy Rob Burrow was."

As well as coming up against him as an opponent in Super League, Burgess played alongside Burrow for Great Britain and England, while his older brother Luke was a team-mate of the scrum-half or hooker at Leeds.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs player also saw the impact Burrow's campaigning made for those battling MND in Australia as well.

"Globally, I think he's had an impact on the MND community," Burgess said. "I think he's impacted so many lives here and in Australia.

"There are some great things we can all celebrate Rob for, but sadly it's cost him his life.

"He was a courageous guy. He attacked the adversity of his life the same way he did his sport.

"They say he had the heart of a lion playing. Well, he had the heart of a thousand lions facing motor neurone disease, and we should all take a moment to reflect on that and celebrate what a special guy Rob is."

Burrow tributes planned for Challenge Cup finals

Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley will see the rugby league community pay tribute to Burrow.

Full plans to celebrate the life of the Leeds icon will be announced on Wednesday, but it has already been confirmed a minute's silence will be held prior to the men's and women's finals.

Fans at Wembley will also be encouraged to join in with a minute's applause after seven minutes, representative of Burrow's shirt number, into each of the games being played on the day, which include the Year 7 Champion Schools final and 1895 Cup final.

"Saturday does provide us with an opportunity to celebrate his life for everyone at the stadium and the television audience as well," RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said.

"All eight competing teams will show their respect for Rob and their support for the battle he championed against motor neurone disease.

"There will be a minute's silence as part of the pre-match ceremony for each of the two Challenge Cup finals and we will ask everyone in the stadium to join a minute's applause after seven minutes in each of the four finals being played on the day."