London-born Broncos James Meadows and Lewis Bienek ready to do city proud at the Stoop vs St Helens

London Broncos stars James Meadows and Lewis Bienek are hoping to do their city proud when they take on St Helens at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday June 16, live on Sky Sports.

The Broncos are now based in Wimbledon but will play top of the table Saints in a one-off clash at their former home ground for the first time since 2013 and the last time they played St Helens there, they came away 21-14 winners.

Indeed, the Stoop hosted the clubs most successful period and for London-born Meadows, it is an "awesome" opportunity both personally and as a club to keep growing rugby league in the South.

"As a lad growing up in London, I grew up just down the road from the Stoop in Teddington so to have the chance to play a Super League game there is awesome personally," said Meadows.

"We have built a really good home base at Wimbledon this year and have been getting fantastic attendances there and the fans have really bought into it which is brilliant.

"I hope lots of them will be excited by the opportunity to go and watch us at somewhere else again and take the atmosphere over that we have built there because at times this year they have been class supporting us week in week out.

"With the local people from the area who might come down to the Stoop for the game plus the atmosphere from the St Helens fans, it is set up to be a great afternoon."

The hope is that, alongside the Broncos' core contingent of fans, Twickenham locals and intrigued rugby fans will get themselves down to the Stoop for the match and Meadows promises a spectacle against the Saints as they look to keep being a club that "Londoners can be proud of".

"They can expect hopefully a great game of rugby league in general. It is a great sport to go and watch live," he added.

"In terms of going watching a sport live, there are very few that are better for the physicality, the pace, and playing this time of the year, hopefully you get good weather and flowing rugby league.

"Then, from our group, I hope they see a group they can be proud of as Londoners and the club has had a great year off the field in terms of building blocks. They have laid a lot of foundations in the community and there has been fantastic work online engaging with the fans.

"It is an exciting time to get involved with London rugby league and there is a lot to be proud of in London rugby league. I hope that we can continue to progress that on the field as best we can to give us the best opportunity to grow and I would encourage everybody to get down if they can."

Bienek: A moment to celebrate the club's heritage

Broncos' prop Bienek believes not only is the game at the Stoop an opportunity to get more eyes on the game, but is also a chance to celebrate the club's rich history and growth, culminating in their return to Super League in 2024.

"It is an awesome opportunity. I remember coming through as a scholarship player and going to the Stoop and watching the team play there," Bienek said.

"So it has got a lot of heritage for the club. We obviously used to be called Harlequins, that is where the rugby union team are based, so going back there even if just for a game is a big thing for the club.

"We are very excited.

"The reaction has been really positive (to being back in Super League).

"The whole promotion in general I think is massive especially for the fanbase and everyone who is involved with the club.

"It is a massive deal that we did it from fifth and with three away games on the bounce.

"In terms of the start of our Super League life, it has been really positive. We have got more fans through the gates than we have ever had, the whole commercial side of things has really stepped up, and I think it has put a real positive light on Super League, London Broncos being in Super League, and rugby league in the South in general.

"It has been a massive step up and when you step into that Super League bubble you obviously get more exposure and to put your best foot forward in terms of that aspect of things, so I think it has been massive for everyone."

