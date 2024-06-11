Super League fixtures revealed for rounds 20 and 21 with launch of Sky Sports+

Sky Sports have made their selections for exclusive coverage in rounds 20 and 21 of the Super League, with round 21 accessible via Sky Sports+, starting with the exclusive coverage of St Helens vs Salford Red Devils.

Wigan were unable to play round two due to their World Club Challenge match against Penrith Panthers but a date has now been set for their meeting with borough rivals Leigh, with the match being played on Tuesday August 6 at 8pm.

Round 20 will take place from Thursday August 1 until Sunday August 4, while round 21 will be from Thursday August 8 until Sunday August 11.

Round 20 kicks off with Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield, exclusively on Sky Sports, on the Thursday.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR is the other exclusive game of the round on the Friday as Sam Burgess' Wolves will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins over KR, but Willie Peters' Robins will have other ideas.

Hull FC vs St Helens and Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos then takes place on the Saturday, and London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons on the Sunday.

The following week, after Wigan vs Leigh on the Tuesday, St Helens take on Salford on the Thursday, exclusively on Sky Sports+, before Huddersfield vs Catalans and Hull KR vs Castleford on the Friday.

Leeds then face Wigan on the Saturday in a heavyweight clash also exclusively live on Sky Sports+, with Leigh vs Hull FC and London vs Warrington rounding off the action on the Sunday.

Sky Sports will continue to provide live coverage of every Super League fixture - with fans accessing content via Sky Sports+ from August 8.

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.

Highlights include:

Four times as many matches from the EFL with all 72 teams featured more than 20 times per season.

Every match from the men's Super League.

Coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours and US Open Tennis.

PGA Tour golf and more.

Exclusive access to Sky's great sports documentaries.

Sky Sports+ offers the capability to show up to 100 events concurrently.

Customers can enjoy over 50% more live sport this year.

All of this comes at no extra cost.

All fixtures live on Sky Sports:

Round 20

Thursday August 1:

Castleford v Leigh (8pm)

Wigan v Huddersfield (8pm) excl

Fri August 2:

Warrington v Hull KR (8pm) excl

Saturday August 3:

Hull FC v St Helens (3pm)

Salford v Leeds (5.30pm)

Sunday August 4:

London v Catalans (3pm)

Round 2

Tuesday August 6:

Wigan v Leigh (8pm)

Round 21

Thursday August 8:

St Helens v Salford (8pm) excl SkySports+

Friday August 9:

Huddersfield v Catalans (8pm)

Hull KR v Castleford (8pm)

Saturday August 10:

Leeds v Wigan (3pm) excl SkySports+

Sunday August 11:

Leigh v Hull FC (3pm)

London v Warrington (3pm)

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's, and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.