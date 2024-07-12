Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens: Zach Eckersley effort earns Warriors victory in dramatic derby clash

Zach Eckersley's 68th-minute try proved the pivotal moment as Wigan Warriors took a 16-12 victory over rivals St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium.

It was a ferocious contest, as the derby always proves to be, with the forwards powering each side.

Saints' Jack Welsby was the first to score as he combined with debutant Harry Robertson, but Jake Wardle hit back for Wigan as the sides went in 6-6 at half-time.

The tense atmosphere continued to show in the second half and St Helens got on top again through a converted Waqa Blake effort.

But after Adam Keighran went over in the corner, and Harry Smith added the extras, young Eckersley got his moment to remember with the pivotal try to win it 16-12 for the hosts.

There was a big call by Saints head coach Paul Wellens ahead of the match with Lewis Dodd dropped, Harry Robertson put in on debut at fullback and Welsby moved into the halves alongside skipper Jonny Lomax.

Wigan were without star man Bevan French, who is out for eight weeks after tearing his hamstring.

Youngsters Eckersley and Robertson shine in tough contest

The atmosphere was electric as it always is in this derby clash, the 20,000 fans making it a contest to remember.

It was a tough start for St Helens as Matty Lees was shown a yellow card in the first minute for a dangerous tackle, the visitors having to muscle up.

They were forced to defend but managed to keep Wigan out, debutant Robertson holding Jake Wardle up over the line.

The breakthrough, against the run of play, finally came for Saints as Curtis Sironen sent Robertson running free, who sent Jack Welsby in for a 6-0 lead.

However, it took only four minutes for Wigan to hit back, their young fullback Eckersley breaking through and sending Wardle over to bring the match square at 6-6.

The intensity stayed high throughout the whole first 40, Harry Smith attempting but failing a drop goal in the final moments of the half, the rivals going in at the break locked in at a level score.

The second half was just as rough and tumble as the first, both sides wrestling for the momentum in the third quarter.

Saints were the first to cross the whitewash as a nice run by Sironen ended with Blake over in the corner, Mark Percival adding the extras to go 12-6 in front.

The Warriors, as they did in the first half, hit back straight away, Keighran going over to bring the scores level before Eckersley made himself the man of the moment for a 16-12 win.

Saints chanced their arm in the final moments but couldn't find the breakthrough, both sets of fans loud at the final whistle to cheer on the two teams after the youngsters took their moments.

Woosey double and Cunningham cameo get St Helens women the win

St Helens Women took a close 16-12 victory over Wigan Warriors women in the opening match of an enthralling double-header at The Brick Community Stadium.

Rachael Woosey opened her account in the eighth minute as St Helens used the ball well, sent it through hands, and let her run into acres of space, Faye Gaskin adding the extras to bring the score to 6-0.

Wigan came back into the contest but could not turn pressure into points, knock-ons and penalties going against their momentum as they looked to take control in the second quarter.

With the Warriors unable to get on the scoreboard and defence proving key, Woosey took her opportunity once again as, on the 23rd minute, the visitors went through hands from the scrum and she barrelled over to give her side a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Despite being down on the scoreboard, Wigan came out in the second half with intent and finally got their reward 10 minutes in as Ellise Derbyshire went over in the corner, her converted effort bringing the score to 10-6.

That made the tension reach new heights, errors from both sides along with penalties seeing both given ample opportunities to attack.

Wigan thought they were through with just over 10 minutes remaining, but an incredible cover tackle from Saints skipper Jodie Cunningham stopped Anna Davies going over and as Saints worked back upfield and earnt good field position, Vicky Whitfield powered over and Gasking converted to increase their lead to 16-6.

Eva Hunter went over for the host with less than a minute remaining, Rowe converting to bring the score to 16-12, but it was too little too late as St Helens took the derby spoils.

What they said

Wigan head coach Matt Peet: Both clubs can be proud of their youngsters

"I have got so much respect for all the players involved in that match tonight.

"I thought it was a great advert for our game, credit to both clubs. I think St Helens can be very proud of that performance.

"I thought the young players that played in that game- it was a proper Wigan vs Saints game.

"I am there as a coach but sometimes I am watching and I know it can go either way.

"We could have more than easily lost that game but fortunately I have some smart players."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens: We will learn from this experience

"We came here to match them. We were confident coming here we could win the game.

"Quite often in these fixtures the game is settled by fine margins.

"I am extremely proud of the playing group.

"We are disappointed but I am a firm believer that we will grow massively on the back of this experience.

"I am asking a lot of them at the moment and in the next few weeks I am going to have to continue to ask a lot of them.

"I couldn't speak highly enough of them.

"We have teenagers standing up to seasoned pros in the middle of the field.

"We have a number of teenagers who have come out in a cauldron like that and competed at that level."

