London Broncos 20-34 Castleford Tigers: Innes Senior and Alex Mellor doubles help Tigers past Broncos

Innes Senior and Alex Mellor scored two tries apiece as Castleford beat London Broncos 34-20 in the Super League at Kuflink Stadium.

The Broncos showed more promise than in previous weeks but ill-discipline and defensive woes see them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Castleford mounted early pressure and the Londoners' defence succumbed to Tex Hoy, who exploited a massive hole left in midfield to touch down.

London's tricky start caused Rhys Kennedy's emotions to boil over as he was shown a yellow card for dissent. Castleford took advantage of the extra man and a period of quick hands down the line found Senior who slid over in the corner.

Rowan Milnes nudged over his second conversion but the Broncos started to produce some good attacks themselves. A high ball deep in Castleford territory was wonderfully taken by Josh Rourke who surged forward and sprinted into the open space to put points on the board for the hosts.

But the visitors' spirits were not dampened. Quick-thinking centre Mellor gained possession, picking his head up to identify space, and darted towards the line to add another for Craig Lingard's men.

Another exciting play before half-time saw Senior grab his double after he got on the end of a cut-out pass. Broncos brought one back through Will Lovell as the game went into the interval 22-8.

The next score was going to be pivotal and it was Castleford who dealt the first blow of the second half. A wonderful turn of pace from Jacob Miller saw him break away from the Broncos' defensive line before he unselfishly picked out Mellor to finish.

After Milnes converted his own try to take the game out of London's reach, Marcus Stock touched down for Mike Eccles' men to claim a consolation.

Mellor had been sensational all night. The centre proved too physical, quick and direct for the Broncos defenders as he enjoyed another successful carry that drove his side forward and past the gain line.

Lewis Bienek's try was too late for the Broncos to mount a fightback.

