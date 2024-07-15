Toby King: Wigan Warriors loan lessons serving centre well at Warrington Wolves

Toby King has revealed how his season-long loan with Wigan Warriors helped re-establish himself at Warrington Wolves during the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

"It's surreal, to be told you're not wanted, to come back to the club then it's, 'Can you do another year somewhere else?' and Wigan take me on and just put that belief in me," King told Sky Sports' The Bench podcast.

"It was perfect and a really good 12 months, and I'm forever grateful for Wigan for it. You can definitely see the winning champions side - the club is class and they've got a very close group, as do we and I think we're trying to replicate that.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"How they play the game, they've got some special players in there who can win them games at any moment."

King has been a mainstay of the Warrington three-quarter line under Burgess, scoring seven tries and providing three assists in Super League so far this season, and will be aiming to help them stay within touching distance of the table-topping Warriors when they travel to St Helens on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm (8pm kick-off).

The 28-year-old admitted he had not been looking forward to returning to the Wolves but has formed a strong bond with Burgess and sees plenty of similarities between the former England captain and Wigan boss Matt Peet.

"I was dreading it, thinking 'What it's going to be like?' because I left on bad terms, but everyone has been so good with me," King said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves centre, Toby King is this week's guest on The Bench with Jenna and Jon.

"Sam Burgess wasn't there at the time, but he rang me and explained to me what he wanted.

"I'm playing him at tennis at weekends and beating him all the time, so he loves that and we're getting along really well with him.

"[Burgess and Peet] are very similar in that they like to get close with the players, get personal relationships and try to get the best out of them individually."

Betfred Super League Round 18 on Sky Sports

Friday, July 19: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (8pm, Sky Sports Action)*, Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils (8pm, Sky Sports Mix), Leigh Leopards vs London Broncos (8.05pm, Sky Showcase).

Saturday, July 20: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors (2pm, Sky Sports Arena), Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR (3pm, Sky Sports Action)*.

Sunday, July 21: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons (3pm, Sky Sports Action).

* Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Stream Super League and the NRL, and more from Sky Sports contract-free with a NOW sports membership