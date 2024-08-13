Magic Weekend 2024: Fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch as Super League heads to Elland Road

The 12 Betfred Super League teams head to a new venue of Elland Road in Leeds for the 17th Magic Weekend; watch all six matches of Magic Weekend 2024 live on Sky Sports on August 17 and 18
Monday 12 August 2024 22:33, UK
Our guide to everything you need to know as the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend heads to a new venue for 2024, with all six matches live on Sky Sports...
First held in 2007, Magic Weekend sees all 12 Super League clubs descend on a single venue to play an entire round of fixtures over two days.
Taking place on the weekend of August 17 and 18 this year, there will be three fixtures played on each day, one after the other.
The format has proven so popular that it has been copied around the world, most notably in Australia where the NRL hold a four-day Magic Round at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium each year.
Magic Weekend moves to a new venue in 2024, with Leeds United's Elland Road ground playing host.
The previous three seasons had seen it played at Newcastle's St James' Park, which also hosted Magic Weekend from 2015-2018.
Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and Liverpool's home ground of Anfield are the other former hosts.
|Sat, Aug 17
|Hull FC vs London Broncos
|2.30pm
|Wigan Warriors vs St Helens
|5pm
|Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos
|7.30pm
|Sun, Aug 18
|Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils
|1.30pm
|Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR
|4pm
|Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers
|6.30pm
With six rounds of the regular season remaining, reigning champions Wigan Warriors are once again proving among the teams to beat as they aim to retain the League Leaders' Shield.
But it is last year's beaten play-off semi-finalists Hull KR who are top of the table on points difference from the Warriors as the season reaches Magic Weekend thanks to a string of impressive performances from Willie Peters' team.
Meanwhile, Warrington Wovles are up among the contenders as well in Sam Burgess' first season in charge, seeking to finally lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford in October after finishing Grand Final runners-up on three previous occasions.
St Helens, Salford Red Devils and last year's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons fill out the rest of the top six, with Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards leading the sides fighting to make the play-offs.
Warrington full-back Matt Dufty and Salford half-back Marc Sneyd have been two of the stand-out players of 2024 so far and sat joint-top of the Man of Steel standings before the table went dark for the rest of the regular season in June.
Dufty's piercing runs out of the back field have seen him become the leading metre-maker in Super League so far this year, and the Australian's 14 tries and 19 assists have helped put Warrington into title contention as they begin the new era with rugby league icon Burgess as head coach.
Sneyd's competition joint-highest 19 assists for the Red Devils have helped them unlock defences as Paul Rowley's side continue to defy expectations, while his in-play kicking and Super League highest 71 goals have proven invaluable for Salford as well.
Wigan winger Liam Marshall is the leading try-scorer in the competition so far, running in his 21st try of the season in last week's surprise 30-4 defeat to Leeds and the defending champions will be looking for him to come to the fore again when they take on old rivals St Helens.
Meanwhile, England international Mikey Lewis has been the guiding hand for Hull KR as they once again find themselves in contention at the top of the table, with the half-back providing the spark thanks to his darting runs, smart kicking and game management.
Every match of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports Action across the weekend and will be available to stream on NOW.
Coverage from Elland Road begins on 2pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. Also stream Super League, the NRL and more from Sky Sports with NOW.