Magic Weekend 2024: Fixtures, kick-off times and how to watch as Super League heads to Elland Road

Our guide to everything you need to know as the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend heads to a new venue for 2024, with all six matches live on Sky Sports...

What is Magic Weekend?

First held in 2007, Magic Weekend sees all 12 Super League clubs descend on a single venue to play an entire round of fixtures over two days.

Taking place on the weekend of August 17 and 18 this year, there will be three fixtures played on each day, one after the other.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The format has proven so popular that it has been copied around the world, most notably in Australia where the NRL hold a four-day Magic Round at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium each year.

Where is Magic Weekend being played?

Magic Weekend moves to a new venue in 2024, with Leeds United's Elland Road ground playing host.

The previous three seasons had seen it played at Newcastle's St James' Park, which also hosted Magic Weekend from 2015-2018.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and Liverpool's home ground of Anfield are the other former hosts.

What are the fixtures?

Magic Weekend 2024 fixtures Sat, Aug 17 Hull FC vs London Broncos 2.30pm Wigan Warriors vs St Helens 5pm Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos 7.30pm Sun, Aug 18 Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils 1.30pm Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR 4pm Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers 6.30pm

How have the teams been performing so far this year?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR's Elliot Minchella hopes to walk away with two points against Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend.

With six rounds of the regular season remaining, reigning champions Wigan Warriors are once again proving among the teams to beat as they aim to retain the League Leaders' Shield.

But it is last year's beaten play-off semi-finalists Hull KR who are top of the table on points difference from the Warriors as the season reaches Magic Weekend thanks to a string of impressive performances from Willie Peters' team.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wovles are up among the contenders as well in Sam Burgess' first season in charge, seeking to finally lift the Super League trophy at Old Trafford in October after finishing Grand Final runners-up on three previous occasions.

St Helens, Salford Red Devils and last year's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons fill out the rest of the top six, with Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards leading the sides fighting to make the play-offs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the pick of the tries from an exhilarating 2023 Magic Weekend in Super League.

Which players should I watch out for?

Warrington full-back Matt Dufty and Salford half-back Marc Sneyd have been two of the stand-out players of 2024 so far and sat joint-top of the Man of Steel standings before the table went dark for the rest of the regular season in June.

Dufty's piercing runs out of the back field have seen him become the leading metre-maker in Super League so far this year, and the Australian's 14 tries and 19 assists have helped put Warrington into title contention as they begin the new era with rugby league icon Burgess as head coach.

Sneyd's competition joint-highest 19 assists for the Red Devils have helped them unlock defences as Paul Rowley's side continue to defy expectations, while his in-play kicking and Super League highest 71 goals have proven invaluable for Salford as well.

Wigan winger Liam Marshall is the leading try-scorer in the competition so far, running in his 21st try of the season in last week's surprise 30-4 defeat to Leeds and the defending champions will be looking for him to come to the fore again when they take on old rivals St Helens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves' George Williams and Leeds Rhinos Cameron Smith look ahead to Magic Weekend.

Meanwhile, England international Mikey Lewis has been the guiding hand for Hull KR as they once again find themselves in contention at the top of the table, with the half-back providing the spark thanks to his darting runs, smart kicking and game management.

How can I watch Magic Weekend?

Every match of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports Action across the weekend and will be available to stream on NOW.

Coverage from Elland Road begins on 2pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. Also stream Super League, the NRL and more from Sky Sports with NOW.