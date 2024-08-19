Jack Welsby: St Helens and England star on The Bench with Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins

Jack Welsby is hopeful of being back in action for St Helens before the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has not featured since the 46-4 defeat to Leigh Leopards on July 26 and admits it has been a strange time dealing with the first injury of his professional career.

But the England international is optimistic he will soon be back on the field for Saints as they aim to make certain of a place in the Super League play-offs with five rounds of the regular season remaining.

"It's the first time I've ever been in rehab, so I'm getting my head around that," Welsby told Sky Sports rugby league podcast The Bench.

"I'm just cracking on and I'm clinging on to all hope that I'll get back before the end of the year.

"We've had a couple of tough injuries which we don't want to talk about too much, but we're starting to get them back."

Although still early in his rugby career, Welsby has emerged as one of the stars of Super League and has already been involved in three Grand Final wins and a Challenge Cup triumph with St Helens.

St Helens full-back Jack Welsby says his head coach Paul Wellens is helping him improve the defensive side of his game, which he admits he still finds difficult.

The full-back still feels he has plenty to work on, though, particularly on the defensive side of his game and has been taking on board the advice of his head coach Paul Wellens, who wore the No 1 shirt for the club with distinction in a 17-year playing career.

"Towards the back end of the year I did a lot of work with Wello," Welsby said. "When I first came on the scene, all I thought about was how I'm going to get over the line and celebrate and what am I going to do with the ball in my hands.

"But Wello picked out a couple of things I was doing wrong last year, and I think it does come with a certain amount of games.

"You start learning teams and players and the way they attack, and I'm a bit of a rugby nut.

"They're just things you pick up along the way, but the hardest part for me is that defensive side and understanding what's going on in the game."

