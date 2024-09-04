Huddersfield Giants appoint Luke Robinson as new head coach on three-year deal

Huddersfield Giants have appointed Luke Robinson as their new head coach on a three-year contract following an interim spell in charge of the Super League club.

Robinson succeeded Ian Watson following his dismissal in July and has taken charge of eight matches in that period, winning two and losing six.

The 40-year-old former Giants scrum-half and assistant coach also took the reins at his former club in 2020, where he won three and lost five of eight games.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports in July, Robinson admitted he wanted the Giants job. This is his first permanent head coach role.

Huddersfield said in a statement: "Having had a fantastic career representing Wigan, Castleford, Salford and of course Huddersfield, Luke also played internationally for England between 2004 and 2012.

"It is of course at the Giants that Luke has spent the vast majority of his career having joined us in 2008. He retired from playing in 2016 but has stayed with the club's coaching staff until the present day.

Luke Robinson's record in charge of Huddersfield Giants July 13: Leigh Leopards 20-16 Huddersfield Giants

July 19: Huddersfield Giants 16-8 Salford Red Devils

July 25: Huddersfield Giants 6-34 Leeds Rhinos

August 1: Wigan Warriors 28-14 Huddersfield Giants

August 9: Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons

August 18: Huddersfield Giants 20-12 Castleford Tigers

August 24: Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Tigers

September 1: Huddersfield Giants 10-18 St Helens

"The club received applications from some outstanding candidates but the board felt strongly that Luke was the man to take us forward.

"His commitment to the Giants, his rugby philosophy, his vision for the future and of course his tenacity and unrelenting drive for success, which served him so well as a player, all marked him out as the right man for the role."

Robinson said he was honoured to be handed the role on a permanent basis.

"We've not had a great season but I hope that the fans can see the amount of effort the players have given me over the past few weeks, and when we have our injured players back in contention and have made a few personnel changes I truly believe we can have a great pre-season and really hit the ground running.

"At this point though my focus is on ending the season well in our last three games and giving the fans the excitement I feel about heading into the 2025 campaign.

"The response from the players has been outstanding and I must also thank them for having the faith in me to lead them into this new chapter for the club".

