Super League: Luke Robinson to discuss permanent Huddersfield Giants head coach role

Luke Robinson will hold talks with Huddersfield Giants over the possibility of becoming permanent head coach.

Robinson is currently interim coach of the Giants after Ian Watson's exit last week and is keen to turn the club's form around.

Huddersfield have lost nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and face Salford Red Devils - live on Sky Sports Mix at 7.45pm on Friday.

"I've never been in a rush to take the head job. You can only be a couple of weeks from getting sacked," Robinson told Sky Sports' The Verdict.

"I feel I'm ready. I feel like I've done my apprenticeship, worked under a lot of coaches as a player and an assistant coach.

"It's got to be the right fit, the right timing, not only for me but the club. If they think it's not the right time for me, I will assist anyone who comes in.

"All I want is the best for this club. Where the club decides to go, I will go with. If you're asking me if I'm ready, and think I can do the job, I think I will do the job very well."

Asked if he had talks with the club, he added: "Not with the board. I've spoke to the CEO in little bits but there's been that much going on behind the scenes. We haven't had time to sit down.

"We are really struggling with injuries at the moment, we are down to the bare bones, so there's been a lot of stuff I've been trying to sort out in the short-term. The long-term stuff has been put to the side a little bit."

Robinson: Not a quick fix

Huddersfield made the Challenge Cup final in 2022 and finished third but have largely struggled since then.

Last week against Leigh, Andre Savelio was sent off for the second time in his four-game Huddersfield career.

The Giants have also struggled with injury and sit ninth in the Super League table.

"We just need to start winning some games and getting pride in our performances. That's what the fans and club want to see," said Robinson.

"The long-term vision is yet to be laid out to me. While I don't know what's going on [behind the scenes], my job is to get the players playing well, playing as a team and we made mini strides last week.

"There were things going on behind the scenes for weeks and months with players, so it's not a quick fix. I've tried to iron out as much as I can and bring the group together.

"Anyone who saw that game at Leigh, saw a group of players who are willing to put in a lot of effort for each other. Strides in the right direction but there is a little bit of healing to do yet."

