Lewis Murphy: St Helens sign former Wakefield Trinity winger from Sydney Roosters for 2025

Lewis Murphy is returning to the Betfred Super League in 2025 after agreeing a move to St Helens on a two-year contract.

The winger burst onto the scene with Wakefield Trinity in 2022, scoring 19 tries in 21 appearances including four in one game away to Saints, subsequently earning a move to NRL giants Sydney Roosters for this season.

His time with Trinity was cut short by an ACL injury last year, and since completing his recovery, Murphy has been playing for the Roosters' New South Wales Cup team. However, he has now decided to return to Super League and strengthens St Helens' outside backs division.

"Lewis is an exciting young talent. Coming through at Wakefield, Lewis showed what he is capable of and deservedly got an opportunity to join the Roosters," Saints head coach Paul Wellens said.

"I know he is a very hard-working and committed young man, and desperate to get back to playing to show what he can do.

"We found out to our cost a couple of seasons ago how good he can be when he scored those four tries against us, and I'm sure he is going to thrive in our environment and will be a player that is going to excite fans."

Murphy's signing follows St Helens' recruitment of goal-kicking winger Kyle Feldt from North Queensland Cowboys, while full-back or stand-off Tristan Sailor will be joining from Brisbane Broncos as well.

The 22-year-old is eager to show how much he has improved as a player from his time in Australia when he moves back to the UK.

"I am so excited to be coming to join St Helens, but I am excited to showcase all I've learned and how I've developed as a player by being in Australia too," Murphy said.

"I've loved my time in Australia and I had to take the shot. I might have never got that opportunity again and I've learned so much.

"I think I'll benefit from coming over and just growing as a person, being away from home, away from family. I think I've grown as an athlete and a rugby player too being in a different environment."

