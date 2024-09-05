Paul McShane: Castleford Tigers captain to retire from full-time rugby league at end of 2024 season

Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane will retire from full-time rugby league at the end of the 2024 Super League season, the club have announced.

McShane's final home appearance for the Tigers will come with Friday's visit of Leigh Leopards, which is live on Sky Sports+ from 8pm.

The 34-year-old joined the Tigers from Wakefield in 2015 and quickly became a fan favourite as he formed a crucial part of the 2017 Tigers side that won the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Super League Grand Final that season.

McShane made his England debut in 2021 following a stunning 2020 season in which he won the Man of Steel award during a Covid-interrupted campaign.

"I've absolutely loved the past nine years; it's probably got the best out of me as a rugby player," McShane said in a statement released by the Tigers on Thursday. "It's a club where I've become a man.

"I haven't hidden it, the club made me the player that I am today and the person that I am. It's something that I'll be grateful for and I find myself counting my lucky stars every day that I get to end it on my terms."

McShane has made 324 Super League appearances as well as 24 in the Challenge Cup and has, to date, made 221 appearances for Castleford.

Talking further on his Castleford farewell on Friday against the Leopards, McShane added: "It will be really hard.

"I've always spoken about how playing in front of the Cas fans at Wheldon Road is something special, and that's been motivating me throughout my career and made me want to do my best every time I stepped out there.

"Doing it this one last time on Friday, it'll be a tough one but something I'll remember."

