Sam Tomkins to play on in 2025 for Catalans Dragons after coming out of retirement

Sam Tomkins has confirmed he will play again for the Catalans Dragons in 2025 after signing for another year with the club.

The former England captain initially retired following Catalans' defeat to another of his former clubs, Wigan Warriors, in the 2023 Grand Final at Old Trafford having been plagued by a knee injury.

But Tomkins made a shock comeback for the Dragons in July and made six appearances for the French club during the final rounds of the regular season.

Tomkins was ultimately unable to help Catalans return to the play-offs after reaching the Grand Final last year, with the Dragons ending the regular season in seventh and missing out on a place in the top six on points difference from St Helens.

Now, the two-time Man of Steel winner has signed with the club for another year, keeping his career going into an 18th season.

"I've decided to go round again," Tomkins told Sky Sports ahead of the Super League semi-final between Hull KR and Warrington.

"I'm really excited because I'm a competitor. I want to play on the big stage, nights like tonight are exactly the reason I want to go round again."

In a statement on the Dragons website, Tomkins added: "Retiring at the end of 2023 gave my body time to heal and after playing the last part of the 2024 season, I feel I'm ready to contribute for a full season now.

"The club have assembled a very strong squad for 2025 and I can't wait to be a part of what promises to be an exciting year for the club.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said of Tomkins' new deal: "I am fully convinced he is mentally and physically ready to be a hugely influential player for us in 2025.

"He will undertake a vigorous pre season which I am certain will see him return to his very best form. He is a huge asset to our team with his ability and leadership."

When is the Super League Grand Final?

Following the Super League semi-finals, the Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

