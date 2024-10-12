Bevan French puts Super League Grand Final triumph top of Wigan Warriors' historic accomplishments

Bevan French ranked victory in the Super League Grand Final top of all-conquering Wigan Warriors' historic list of accomplishments after he inspired their quadruple-sealing win over Hull KR at Old Trafford.

The latest moment of magic from French proved decisive as Wigan outmuscled Hull KR to retain their Betfred Super League crown and become the first club to win all four major titles - World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final - in a single season.

On a bruising night at Old Trafford, the Australian's unorthodox flair lit up the Grand Final, as he dummied and danced through the Rovers defence for the only try of an enthralling game.

It saw French win the inaugural Rob Burrow Player of the Match award, as he became the first player in history to win the Player of the Match award in the Challenge Cup Final and Super League Grand Final in the same year.

"It's been an emotional sort of week," he told Sky Sports. "We knew history was on the line - to go all four in the calendar year. The club is so special to me, bringing my family over. It's crazy."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

An emotional French continued: "This one just meant more. The club went above and beyond to surprise me by flying my brother and my uncle over.

"This is special. I might not get a night like this again so I'm embracing and taking it all in.

"I cannot wait to party with all of Wigan tonight and the next couple of days.

"Wigan is a special club; it's built around success and history. It builds its foundation on family first. It's a pleasure to be a part of.

"I'm grateful not only for this moment but to be part of this club this year, the last four years and the next four years."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Burrow CBE's father, Geoff Burrow, presents Wigan Warriors' Bevan French with the newly-named Rob Burrow Award after the Australian was named Player of the Match in their Grand Final win against Hull KR

'Artist' French not bound by rules

French had hogged the headlines in the build-up to the final after his audacious try in Wigan's 38-0 semi-final mauling of Leigh Leopards last Saturday.

In front of 68,173 - the biggest Grand Final crowd since 2017 - the 28-year-old delivered again when he wriggled through a gap and evaded a diving Niall Evalds to cross in the 23rd minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French uses some individual brilliance to open the scoring for Wigan Warriors to give his side the lead against Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final

French's performance left Jon Wilkin, 2006 Grand Final winner with St Helens, waxing lyrical.

"In really simple terms, the game hinged on one moment," he told Sky Sports.

"One defensive lapse from Matt Parcell and Mikey Lewis, one moment of magic from an artist who doesn't sculpt or use a paintbrush, but instead bends time and space on a rugby league field to create things nobody else can.

"French plays with an enjoyment, he plays with a vision that is not bound by the rules we all play by, that is why he does exciting things. He's playing a different game to everybody else, he doesn't follow the rules."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.