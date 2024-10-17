London Broncos navigate Championship return: Searching for new investment and aiming for Super League promotion

It is fair to say that London Broncos were not the team tipped to enter Super League for 2024 and as they head into 2025, they are looking for investment to navigate their uncertain future.

Going on a run from fifth in the Championship, they shocked the rugby league world by beating Toulouse Olympique 18-14 to regain a place in Super League, finishing bottom in the top ranks in 2024 but taking some big scalps along the way.

They finished on the same points as Hull FC but their points difference put them 12th, and on their own calculations for the upcoming IMG gradings, they will be playing back in the Championship in 2025. On the old system of relegation, they would also be moving down a league due to finishing last.

Indeed, the Broncos say that they were told when promoted that they would not be staying in Super League due to IMG gradings regardless of their performance on the pitch, which led to long-term owner David Hughes leaving the club after 27 years of investment.

The club are now on a hunt to ensure they have enough investment to continue to rent their stadium and also pay players who are now back on part-time contracts - only three players are currently contracted for the upcoming season with the majority of their 2024 squad heading to other Super League clubs.

The London Broncos Supporters Association have even set up a Crowdfunder to try and get donations to help gain some more certainty around their future.

The Broncos believe that they need £900,000 to compete in 2025, £350,000 of that by Christmas to ensure they can bring new players into the club.

London Broncos Chief Executive, Jason Loubser said: "The club is at the start of a new journey on the basis that we are heading into the Betfred Championship in 2025 based on the grading process which will be made public by the RFL next week.

"In the first instance, I would like to echo the thanks to David and the Hughes family for the incredible support which they have shown the club over the years and with everybody continuing to back us, we are sure that Broncos can continue the journey.

"However, it is now vital that we all recognise the challenges that we face as London Broncos and whilst we are working tirelessly in the background to source new investment, the reality which we face is that we must raise funds now.

"There will be no parachute payment for clubs relegated from Super League in 2024 as had been the case in previous years. This leaves a hole in our budget and now requires us to raise funds alternatively and immediately.

"We estimate it will cost circa £900,000 to navigate our way through the 2025 season so for us to confidently start signing players and be ready for the first competitive game we need to raise around £350,000 in the next month."

Despite the significant challenges the club is facing, Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles believes we will see the Broncos return to Super League in the "medium to long term".

"David's been involved with the club for nearly three decades, so "what are the implications of no David Hughes?" has been the (questions) around off-season so far," said Eccles.

"There have been lots of goodbyes, there has been an obvious turnover off the back of the insecurities around us as a club for the staff, the players, myself included.

"The investment that David made every week, every month, every year was astronomical and important for keeping London Rugby League alive.

"Just to give people an idea, we have been double hit really. David is now not with us and there's been no parachute payments either for the first time in around 10 years so we've had to really take stock of the situation. Work out what money we do have, what investment we will get and most importantly what we can generate. We will be a commercially driven club in the very near future. That will determine our existence and what kind of squad we can put together.

"We feel we are in a position to move forward now and we've put in a lot of time and effort working with the off-field staff to project "what can we do here?", and we believe we can. It's going to be difficult but its also exciting.

"In the medium to long term we all want Super League but right here, right now we have to cut our cloth accordingly and generate as much money as we can."

