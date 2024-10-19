Betfred Championship: Wakefield thrash Toulouse in Grand Final to complete treble as Max Jowitt makes history

Max Jowitt made British rugby league history as Wakefield capped off an impressive season in the Betfred Championship by beating Toulouse 36-0 in the Grand Final.

Trinity blew their French opponents away in the first period with tries from Derrell Olpherts, Matty Ashurst, the retiring Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley making it 22-0.

More was to come in the second period from Wakefield as Olpherts and McGillvary grabbed another after Oliver Pratt's effort, with kicker Jowitt breaking the record for most points scored in a British rugby league season when he reached 498.

Toulouse would have been hoping to emulate their performance in July which saw them condemn Wakefield to their only defeat of the season, but Olpherts went over in the corner in the 16th minute to give Daryl Powell's side the lead.

Ten minutes later and Ashurst combined with Jowitt before the former ran over the whitewash and two tries in five minutes took the contest away from Toulouse. McGillvary, in his final game of his career, went over before the ball was then spread wide for Thornley to complete a stunning first-half display.

It took 18 minutes but Pratt opened Wakefield's account in the second half when he dived over and Olpherts jumped highest to take the ball and crash over the whitewash to take the hosts 30-0 ahead.

Wakefield were not done there and McGillvary capped off a fantastic performance, sliding over and then nailing the difficult conversion from out wide to secure Trinity the treble.

Jowitt finished with three conversions to take his points total to 500 for the season, seeing him break the 67-year-old record of 496 points that was set by Leeds legend Lewis Jones in the 1956-57 campaign.

Victory caps a remarkable campaign for Trinity, who had already won the 1895 Cup - a knockout tournament for clubs in the RFL Championship - and the League Leaders Shield in 2024.

IMG will announce their official grading system for next year's Super League on Wednesday, with Wakefield's impressive season likely to enhance their hopes of securing a return to the top-flight in 2025.

