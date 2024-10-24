Super League gradings next steps: Expansion, the Grade A goal, and getting turkeys to vote for Christmas

So, the gradings are in, the 35 rugby league clubs in the system know whether they are a Grade A, B or C club, and Super League for 2025 is confirmed. But what exactly happens next?

Quite a lot, actually. Firstly, when clubs handed in their documentation to the RFL and RL Commercial at the end of August, the period for 2026 grading started automatically.

In effect, they are already under scrutiny for 2026 and with their grades for the 2025 season now in place, clubs will be aware exactly where they need to improve in order to keep moving up the ranks or keep hold of their Grade A spots.

With an increase from seven Grade A clubs in the illustrative gradings to nine for the 2025 Super League season, it is clear that clubs are working hard to ensure they are getting the highest grade possible to either ensure their Super League status or push to join the top flight.

Super League IMG Gradings 2025: Club: Grade: Points out of 20: 1) St Helens A 17.02 2) Wigan Warriors A 16.91 3) Leeds Rhinos A 16.84 4) Warrington Wolves A 16.27 5) Hull KR A 15.97 6) Catalans Dragons A 15.52 7) Leigh Leopards A 15.13 8) Wakefield Trinity A 15.09 9) Castleford Tigers A 15.02 10) Hull FC B 14.51 11) Huddersfield Giants B 14.48 12) Salford Red Devils B 13.97

In a press conference on Wednesday, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton that this year had seen such a big jump for clubs due to them being able to improve in "low-hanging fruit areas" and they wouldn't expect as many jumps in the 2026 gradings.

For example, clubs have clinched points in areas such as improving their facilities, LED screens, and seated capacities - areas in which they would not improve once again for 2026 with those maximum marks in place.

Thus, their focus will turn to more long-term goals such as improving their catchment areas, the turnover of their foundations, and ultimately their on-field performance.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Leeds Rhinos, for example, were first in the illustrative gradings in 2024 but have dropped to third for 2025, their on-field results not up to scratch. They have the set-up in place, now they just need to ensure it is turning into results on the pitch.

What was drawn as a positive conclusion was that it is feasible over the coming few years for more than 12 clubs to achieve the Grade A status; Toulouse, York and London were highlighted as the Grade B clubs striving for a potential future place in Super League.

If there were more than 12 clubs that achieved Grade A, then RL Commercial would have to approach the clubs about potential expansion of the top flight to 14 and maybe more in the future. There are currently 17 clubs in the NRL in Australia, the most successful rugby league set-up in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Wigan Warriors' route to their second straight Super League title as they won an unprecedented quadruple

But, the potential sticking point is that you are asking clubs to vote for their own distribution of central finances to be shared by another two clubs.

If you are a community-owned club like Salford, compared to the likes of St Helens or Wigan Warriors with private ownership, the answer to the question of whether they would be willing to receive less central distribution funding, in order to grow the game in the long-term, might get two very different answers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment as Wigan Warriors celebrate at the full time hooter in the Grand Final

Managing director of RL Commercial, Rhodri Jones, admitted the conversations about the potential growth of Super League are going to have to start earlier than expected but emphasised that it is the clubs themselves who will have the ultimate decision of how many teams should make up Super League in the future.

Would the clubs think that they are the turkeys voting for Christmas? Or, would they see potential future expansion to 14 clubs as a short-term loss financially for a long-term gain for the sport as a whole?

That is the next question Rugby League needs to answer.

Key dates for 2025: W/b February 10 - Start of Super League season - fixtures TBC

March 1 - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

June 7 - Challenge Cup final - Wembley Stadium, London

October 11 - Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here