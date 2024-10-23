Super League: Wakefield Trinity return for 2025 season under IMG's grading criteria with London Broncos in Championship

Wakefield Trinity will return to Super League for the 2025 season following the release of IMG's gradings, with London Broncos dropping into the Championship.

The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remain the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.

The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community. If a club gets 15 points or more they are Grade A, 7.5 points or more for Grade B.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There are nine clubs that have been awarded Grade A: Wigan, St Helens, Leeds, Warrington, Catalans, Hull KR, Leigh, Wakefield and Castleford Tigers. St Helens are top of the pile with 17.02 points, Wigan second with 16.91, and Leeds third on 16.84.

The other three clubs in Super League for 2025, the three highest-performing Grade B clubs, are then Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils. Salford are the lowest-ranked club in Super League for 2025 with 13.97 points, Toulouse Olympique hot on their tails with 13.58 points as the highest-ranked club in the Championship.

Super League IMG Gradings 2025: Club: Grade: Points out of 20: 1) St Helens A 17.02 2) Wigan Warriors A 16.91 3) Leeds Rhinos A 16.84 4) Warrington Wolves A 16.27 5) Hull KR A 15.97 6) Catalans Dragons A 15.52 7) Leigh Leopards A 15.13 8) Wakefield Trinity A 15.09 9) Castleford Tigers A 15.02 10) Hull FC B 14.51 11) Huddersfield Giants B 14.48 12) Salford Red Devils B 13.97

Hull FC, on the illustrative gradings for 2024, were a Grade A club but they have dropped a category to Grade B, down from 15.05 points to 14.51 points.

London Broncos, despite dropping down a league into the Championship, made the biggest improvement from their illustrative grading to their current grading in a positive step forward for the club. They have risen massively from 8.07 points in the illustrative gradings to 12.65 points, putting them the second highest-ranked club in the Championship.

IMG Gradings Criteria: Fandom (5 points): Clubs' fanbases would be assessed in areas such as match attendance, TV viewership, social media following and website visits

On-field performance (5 points): Clubs would be ranked on league position in the last three seasons with bonus points for winning the league and cup competitions

Finance (4.5 points): Clubs would be rewarded for profitability, financial stability and a diversification of revenue streams

Stadium (3 points): Based on a number of factors, including facilities and utilisation, which add value to the fan and broadcast or digital viewer experience, and match or exceed competition from other sports and events

Community (2.5 points): Based on area population and the number of clubs in the area, with a view to maximising growth of the sport in the largest markets to generate new fan bases and incentivise investment

IMG have a 12-year strategic partnership with Super League and the Rugby Football League to "reimagine Rugby League and its competitions in the UK".

On-field performance accounts for 25 per cent of the grade, as does fandom and finance, with stadiums making up 15 per cent and catchment 10 per cent. There are 20 points on offer in total, 15 points getting a Grade A and 7.5 points earning a Grade B.

Wakefield thrashed Toulouse Olympique 36-0 in the Championship Grand Final, having already won the 1895 Cup and the Championship League Leaders' Shield, meaning they would also have returned to Super League under the old system of promotion and relegation.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wakefield Trinity chief executive Craig Barrass said: "We're all delighted with the news and it's been a long road with IMG this year. The announcement has come with a mixture of relief and elation to finally confirm that we've got back to the Super League.

"The whole process has been one that has been ongoing all year long, and IMG runs alongside what we are doing on the field and there is more to it than meets the eye.

"We've put a big focus into each and every category of IMG and looked to maximise points where we can. The work that we have put in this year also helps set us up for future years. For example, the attendance that we have achieved this year will help our three-year rolling average in the future and we'd really like to thank fans for their support throughout 2024.

"Our fans have had an important part to play across every category of IMG. We've managed to have a record year in retail, our media has hit record numbers and then the obvious one is our increase in attendances helping the team on the field to achieve our victories. As a club and a family, we can not thank them enough for this year."

Despite dropping to the Championship, the grading for London Broncos has been touted as a "positive step" for the capital club by chief executive Jason Loubser and backs their hope of returning to the top flight within two years.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"This is a strong reflection of the hard work that has been put in by the club as a whole since the indicative gradings were announced last year," Loubser said.

"We recently discussed our plans of building back towards Super League in the next two years and we believe today's announcement backs up our belief that this is a realistic ambition.

"Clearly we have immediate obstacles to overcome to compete in the upcoming Championship season but we hope our ranking of 14th will encourage fans and potential sponsors and investors to join us on our journey."

Turkeys voting for Christmas or short-term loss for long-term gain?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Wigan Warriors' route to their second straight Super League title as they won an unprecedented quadruple.

Sky Sports' Megan Wellens...

"With an increase from seven Grade A clubs in the illustrative gradings to nine for the 2025 Super League season, it is clear that clubs are working hard to ensure they are getting the highest grade possible to either ensure their Super League status or push to join the top flight.

"In a press conference on Wednesday, CEO of the RFL Tony Sutton said that this year has seen such a big jump for clubs due to them being able to improve in 'low-hanging fruit areas' and they wouldn't expect as many jumps in the 2026 gradings.

"However, what was drawn as a positive conclusion was that it is feasible over the coming few years for more than 12 clubs to achieve the Grade A status; Toulouse, York and London highlighted as the ones striving at the moment.

"If there were more than 12 clubs that achieved Grade A, then RL Commercial would have to approach the clubs about potential expansion of the top flight to 14 and maybe more in the future. There are currently 17 clubs in the NRL in Australia.

"But, the potential sticking point is that you are asking clubs to vote for their own distribution of central finances to be shared by another two clubs.

"So, would the clubs see this as the turkeys voting for Christmas? Or, would they see it as a short-term loss for a long-term gain?"

Key dates for 2025: W/b February 10 - Start of Super League season - fixtures TBC

March 1 - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

June 7 - Challenge Cup final - Wembley Stadium, London

October 11 - Super League Grand Final - Old Trafford, Manchester

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here