Brian Noble makes shock coaching return with Bradford Bulls and named boss for 2025 Championship season

Brian Noble will make a shock return to management for the first time in over a decade after being named as Bradford Bulls head coach for the 2025 season.

Noble won the Super League three times, three World Club Challenges as well as Challenge Cup during a spell in charge of the Bulls from 2001-06, having previously enjoyed a lengthy playing career at the club.

The former Great Britain coach also spent three seasons as head coach at Wigan Warriors between 2006 and 2009, followed by a spell at Crusaders RL, but has been without a coaching role since leaving Salford Red Devils in 2014.

Noble has had multiple non-coaching roles since and returned to the Bulls as a consultant in 2023, with the 63-year-old now ready to lead Bradford into the new Betfred Championship season.

"I am really excited," Noble told the Bradford Bulls website. "I've been a part of what's been going on behind the scenes for 18 months and you have to say we're on an upward trajectory.

"There's lots that has been done but there's lots still to do and we need to be careful because there's lots to lose as well, that's the reality of it all.

"The only reason I came back to help out initially was on the back of trying to get Bradford Bulls back to Super League. That's my only mission. That's my only dream, not only for the people of Bradford, but for the club itself."

Image: Brian Noble will spend a second spell as head coach of Bradford Bulls

Bradford have finished third in each of the two previous Championship seasons and received an improved score of 12.15 in IMG's grading process, keeping them at Grade B but leaving them pushing for a Super League return for the first time since 2014.

Noble replaces Eamon O'Carroll - leaving to take up a full-time coaching role at an unnamed Super League side - and will be supported by first-team coach Lee Greenwood, who signed a contract extension to remain at Odsal for 2025.

"Once we knew he [Noble] was available and willing and wanting to take on the role, he was our undoubted number one choice," Bradford Bulls CEO Jason Hirst said. "His passion, experience, knowledge and track record are there for all to see.

"I can't wait to see him in his more hands-on coaching role. Equally, we were just as keen to retain Lee's services and promote him to first-team coach, his influence at the club has grown significantly in these last 18 months."

