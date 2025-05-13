Women's Super League 2025: Full fixtures released as York Valkyrie look to defend their title
Sky Sports will show three games from the Women's Super League, plus the play-offs and Grand Final; season starts with defending champions York Valkyrie facing Wigan Warriors; Sky Sports is also the only place to watch every men's Super League game live in 2025
Tuesday 13 May 2025 17:21, UK
York Valkyrie will launch their defence of the Women's Super League title against Wigan Warriors on Friday May 16 at The Brick Community Stadium, live on Sky Sports.
The Valkyrie made history by becoming the first team to retain their crown as they denied St Helens the treble in October in front of a record crowd, with Lindsay Anfield's side now on the hunt for a third successive title.
In a double-header at The Brick Community Stadium, they will take on Wigan from 5pm on Sky Sports Action, with kick-off at 5.30pm.
They will be up against a buoyant Wigan side who booked a trip to Wembley on June 7 for the Challenge Cup final where they will face local rivals St Helens, who beat York in the semi-finals.
The men's Super League game will then follow with Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards in their round 11 clash.
Elsewhere, Saints will be looking to bounce back from that agonising Grand Final defeat and prepare for another trip to Wembley when they face Leeds Rhinos on May 17 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with kick-off at 2pm.
Sky Sports will showcase three fixtures once again this year, in addition to the play-offs and Grand Final.
Leigh Leopards secured a place in the top flight for 2025 after defeating Featherstone Rovers 34-16 in the promotion play-off final and will begin life in the Super League on May 18 at home to Amanda Wilkinson's Barrow Raiders.
On the same day, Warrington Wolves host Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with both sides hoping 2025 could be the year they make ground on the top four teams in the competition.
The second live game of the season will be on Friday July 11 when Leeds take on Saints at AMT Headingley at 5.30pm - the first part of a double-header which also features the men's teams in Round 18 of the Super League.
Women's Super League on Sky Sports
|May 16 - Wigan Warriors vs York Valkyrie
|July 11 - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens
|September 5 - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors
|September 21 - Play-offs
|October 5 - Grand Final
Just a few weeks later, Wigan will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on September 5 to face the Saints, also live on Sky Sports, where they will be looking to avenge their 2024 semi-final defeat.
The 2025 campaign will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of September 14/15, before the top four face off in the play-offs on September 21 for a spot in this year's Grand Final on Sunday October 5 - which will be hosted at the home ground of the highest-ranked club.
Thomas Brindle, general manager of the Betfred Women's Super League, said: "2025 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for women's rugby league.
"This upcoming season promises some high-intensity, thrilling match-ups from the very beginning, including St Helens looking for redemption against old rivals Leeds Rhinos.
"It's also fantastic to welcome Leigh Leopards into the competition and I'm confident they will help us deliver another brilliant season following a record-breaking year, with unprecedented participation numbers and viewing figures.
"We are also grateful for the continued support from Sky Sports. What a way to start the season, with the back-to-back defending champions taking on last year's most improved team - Wigan Warriors - who will no doubt be aiming for silverware this year."
Full Women's Super League fixtures
Friday, May 16
Wigan Warriors vs York Valkyrie (5.30pm)
Saturday, May 17
St Helens Saints vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm)
Sunday, May 18
Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants
Leigh Leopards vs Burrow Raiders
Sunday, May 25
Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves
York Valkyrie vs Leeds Rhinos (12pm)
Wigan Warriors vs Burrow Raiders (2pm)
Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens Saints (2pm)
Saturday, May 31
Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (12pm)
Sunday, June 1
Warrington Wolves vs Burrow Raiders
York Valkyrie vs St Helens Saints (12pm)
Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards (2pm)
Saturday, June 14
Burrow Raiders vs St Helens Saints (2pm)
Sunday, June 15
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves
Leigh Leopards vs York Valkyrie
Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors (2pm)
Saturday, June 21
St Helens Saints vs Warrington Wolves (2pm)
Sunday, June 22
Leeds Rhinos vs Barrow Raiders
Huddersfield Giants vs York Valkyrie (2pm)
Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards (2pm)
Friday, June 27
Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards (5.15pm)
Sunday, June 29
Warrington Wolves vs York Valkyrie (12pm)
Burrow Raiders vs Huddersfield Giants (12pm)
Wigan Warriors vs St Helens Saints (2pm)
Friday, July 11
Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens Saints (5.30pm)
Sunday, July 13
Barrow Raiders vs Warrington Wolves (12pm)
York Valkyrie vs Leigh Leopards (12pm)
Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants (2pm)
Saturday, July 19
St Helens Saints vs Leigh Leopards (2pm)
Sunday, July 20
Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants
York Valkyrie vs Barrow Raiders (12pm)
Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (12pm)
Sunday, July 27
York Valkyrie vs Huddersfield Giants (12pm)
Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Saints (12pm)
Barrow Raiders vs Leigh Leopards (2pm)
Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm)
Saturday, August 16
St Helens Saints vs Huddersfield Giants (2pm)
Sunday, August 17
Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Barrow Raiders vs Leeds Rhinos (12pm)
York Valkyrie vs Warrington Wolves (12pm)
Saturday, August 23
St Helen Saints vs Barrow Raiders (2pm)
Sunday, August 24
Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos
York Valkyrie vs Wigan Warriors (12pm)
Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves (2pm)
Saturday, August 30
Barrow Raiders vs Wigan Warriors (2pm)
St Helens Saints vs York Valkyrie (2pm)
Sunday, August 31
Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants
Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (12pm)
Friday, September 5
St Helens Saints vs Wigan Warriors (5.30pm)
Sunday, September 7
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards (12pm)
Barrow Raiders vs York Valkyrie (2pm)
Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (2pm)
Sunday, September 14
Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie
Leigh Leopards vs St Helens Saints
Huddersfield Giants vs Barrow Raiders (2pm)
Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (2pm)