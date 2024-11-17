Super League's Magic Weekend to return to Newcastle's St James' Park and May date in 2025

Super League's Magic Weekend will return to Newcastle in 2025, with the date shifted from August back to the first May Bank Holiday, in line with when the event was launched in 2007.

Newcastle United's St James' Park will host Magic Weekend for an eighth time, having staged it most years since 2015, with the exceptions 2019, the Covid-cancelled year of 2020 and 2024.

Leeds was the venue for Magic Weekend this season.

The 2025 match line-up is determined by placings from this year's Super League, and will see a repeat of the Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Image: St Helens will play Leeds at Magic Weekend in 2025

That heavyweight clash will take place on the afternoon of Sunday May 4, while a maiden meeting at Magic Weekend between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos is slated for the previous night.

Wakefield Trinity, back in Super League after the release of the latest gradings, will close out the weekend against local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Leigh Leopards versus Catalans Dragons will begin the weekend on Saturday May 3, with Hull KR against Salford Red Devils then preceding the St Helens-Leeds contest.

Huddersfield Giants against Hull FC begins Sunday's action, followed by Wigan vs Warrington.

Image: Magic Weekend was first held in Cardiff in 2007

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League commercial managing director, said: "We're excited to confirm this return to St James' Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Magic Weekend in 2025.

"The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

"The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James', and we look forward to more in 2025."

Image: Wigan and Warrington will square off in a repeat of the 2024 Challenge Cup final

The 12 clubs have already been allocated an end at St James' Park for their supporters, with Leigh, Hull KR and St Helens at the Gallowgate End on Saturday and Catalans, Salford and Leeds at The Leazes.

On Sunday, Hull FC, Wigan and Wakefield are at The Leazes, with Huddersfield, Warrington and Castleford at the Gallowgate.

Magic Weekend 2025 - full line-up

Saturday May 3

Game 1: Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons

Game 2: Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Game 3: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Sunday May 4

Game 1: Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

Game 2: Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

Game 3: Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity