Elliot Minchella: Hull KR captain signs three-year contract extension with Super League club until end of 2029 season
Elliot Minchella tied to Hull KR until end of 2029 after signing three-year contract extension with Super League club; Minchella helped Robins to Grand Final in 2024 and Challenge Cup final a year earlier; loose forward has 17 tries in 100 appearances since joining from Bradford
Friday 6 December 2024 18:02, UK
Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella has signed a three-year contract extension after helping the club to their highest Super League finish in 2024.
Minchella, now tied to Hull KR until the end of 2029, has become an integral part of the Robins' side at loose forward under head coach Willie Peters.
Hull KR came second in the table this season and went on to reach the Grand Final before losing to Wigan Warriors.
Minchella was named in the Super League Dream Team and made his England debut in the mid-season victory over France.
The 28-year-old, who was also involved in Hull KR's run to the Challenge Cup final in 2023, has 17 tries in 100 appearances for the Craven Park side since joining from hometown team Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2020 campaign.
Minchella 'filled with pride' after extending contract
He told Hull KR's official website: "I'm very pleased to have signed an extension. I love the club and I love coming to work every day. That's the main thing, I come in with a smile on my face. I work with some really good people.
"The players are obviously outstanding people to work with, and then obviously the coaching staff, the board, from the club shop to the cleaning staff, everyone's just good people.
"It's an honour to play for our club every week and knowing I'll be pulling the shirt on for another five years fills me with pride and excitement."
Head coach Peters added: "We wanted to lock down Mini for a long period of time.
"He's our captain and he's our leader. He's played a big part in the club's journey and helping us to get where we are at the moment.
"It's not only what he does on the field, but what he does off the field. Mini has made strong connections throughout Hull KR and we're delighted to keep him at the club long term."