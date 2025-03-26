Players' favourite Super League moments: The late great Rob Burrow, Wide to West, and that Jack Welsby try

With the 5,000th game of Super League on March 29, some of Super League's players and coaches, past and present, have taken a trip down memory lane to pick their highlights...

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

"The one that comes to mind is Wigan's 31-30 win away at Bradford in the play-offs. I think it was 2007 or 2008 if I remember rightly.

"The moment was Pat Richards' drop goal to win it - I think it was his first ever career drop goal. I remember watching it at home, my brother was at the stadium, it was just absolute carnage. We were never expected to win. What a game and what a moment."

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

"Mine actually goes to a Saints team. It is the famous 'Wide to West' try and Chris Joynt wins it. It sticks in the head, lots of offloads, and no one expects it to be a try at the end of it. It is a classic moment from Super League."

Shaun Wane (Wigan Warriors and England head coach)

"When I think about my favourite moment, the one which stands out quite selfishly is 2010 and Wigan beating St Helens at Old Trafford quite convincingly. That final whistle, it is not a moment, but the feeling you have to get the win against St Helens, our arch rivals. To show we were no longer a semi-final team, that was fantastic, I loved it!"

Paul Wellens (St Helens head coach)

"My favourite Super League moment as a fan was back in 1996 watching St Helens winning their first title. I was in the Popular Stand at Knowlesy Road and the experience of that day is just something I will never forget.

"Then as a player, I got the honour and privilege of captaining my hometown club to a Grand Final victory in 2014. Again, that is a memory I will not forget."

Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

"As a fan, the Wide to West moment. I remember being at the scoreboard end when that try was being scored. Then, as a player the 2020 Grand Final. The dramatics of Jack Welsby scoring that try and being involved in that was quite special."

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

"My favourite Super League moment was at Headingley. We had quite a young team out on the night but James Roby broke the record for Super League appearances. I just remember a flag being brought on and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook parading him around the field. Being part of that was pretty special."

James Roby (St Helens)

"I think mine is the Jack Welsby try from the 2020, Grand Final. That year had been different and we played the Grand Final in Hull with no fans.

"That moment in particular, you couldn't really write it. To score the winning try against Wigan in a Grand Final after the final buzzer and the drama of Tommy Makinson's drop goal. Also, having James Graham there, a great friend of mine to finish his career that night was a very special moment."

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

"My favourite Super League moment is 'Wide to West' called by Eddie and Stevo when Chris Joynt scored that last-minute try. It is a video that always comes up in my family group chat. My brothers and dad are with me on that one, they love that moment as well. It is a fond memory of mine growing up."

James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

"I think mine is the Good Friday scrap between Wigan and St Helens. I think Jon Wilkin is involved in it, Paul Sculthorpe, Andy Farrell. Pretty brutal and you don't get that nowadays. Proper old school rugby league."

Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

"My most memorable Super League moment, the one that sticks out in my mind, but the Grand Final with Ben Flower and Lance Hohaia. Just being there with how crazy it was and seeing that situation unfold, it was just like 'oh my god'. A red card after minutes in a Super League Grand Final is just a mental moment."

Paul Rowley (Salford Red Devils head coach)

"There are different emotions. You talk about the dreams and the dream is lifting a trophy for my hometown. Then coaching, just walking out at St Helens for a friendly with this group after the adversity we have been through is a proud moment in itself. I enjoyed the win to Toulouse away. It was a really satisfying win. It is a hard call but I think it is yet to come."

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

"I suppose for me, making my debut for Salford in Super League was pretty special. As a childhood fan, it was my dream to do that and I was fortunate enough to achieve that and nobody can take that away from me now."

Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

"It is hard to split! I have experienced quite a lot now so I have got two in mind. One is obviously the try against Huddersfield at the end of 2015 to clinch the League Leaders' Shield. That was a great moment.

"But, my No 1 is the 2011 play-off game against Warrington. We had finished fifth in the league and nobody expected us to win. We had no right to go to Warrington who had been superb all year, scored over 1,000 points themselves, and beat them 26-24."

Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

"My favourite Super League moment from throughout the years would have to be Rob Burrow's try from 2011. It is one of the best individual tries in a Grand Final and maybe ever. Just class."

Oliver Russell (Wakefield Trinity)

"Mine is the Rob Burrow try in the Grand Final when he ducked under and then around Paul Wellens. It is a great Grand Final moment and one by a legend in Rob Burrow."

Sam Halsall (Huddersfield Giants)

"My favourite Super League moment was the final game at Knowsley Road when Keiron Cunningham scored the final try."

Super League Round Six Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

Thursday March 27

8pm: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Friday March 28

8pm: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity

8pm: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (5000th game)

Saturday March 29

5pm: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens (5.30pm kick-off)

5pm: London Broncos vs Hunslet

7.30pm: Doncaster vs Toulouse

Sunday March 30

3pm: Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers

3pm: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

