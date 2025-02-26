Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves head coach resolves visa issue and travels to Las Vegas for Super League match

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has been cleared to travel to their historic Super League match in Las Vegas after having his visa issues resolved.

Burgess was unable to travel with the squad to Vegas on Sunday for their showdown with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas on Saturday night and all live on Sky Sports.

The former England international revealed last week that his application had been held up and there had been no indication when it might be approved, but Burgess has now secured his visa and been cleared to travel to the United States.

Burgess was due to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 4pm UK time on Wednesday (8am PT) before being replaced by first-team coach Martin Gleeson, although will now arrive the United States later on Wednesday.

Gleeson told reporters that Burgess will link up with his Warrington squad on Thursday as planned, where Wolves will have an opposed training session against NRL side Penrith Panthers.

"It's obviously a huge bonus," Gleeson said. "A bit of uncertainty early in the week, but he's on his way now. He'll get here late this evening.

"[The players] just took it in their stride. Obviously it's out of our control, what's happened. The lads just got on with the job and it is what it is - we have that kind of mentality.

"We knew there was a high probability he'd be getting over midweek, so everything's gone according to plan. The lads will be pumped, they'll be buzzing."

Burgess wins race for Vegas visa

The 36-year-old spent two days in London last week attending appointments at the US embassy, while an image posted on social media on Tuesday evening saw him travelling back to the capital with his suitcase.

"It's probably been stressful for him, I've got to say, obviously with the uncertainty and the unknowing," Gleeson added. "Obviously hugely relieved that he can get over now and he's super excited, trust me.

"I know he had to go down to London to get some things approved that were pending. I got a message from him this morning that it had gone through and it had been approved and he was jumping on the next flight.

"I think it all got sorted this morning. We had the plans in place that as soon as he did get the go ahead, he'd be straight on, which is what's happened."

Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international, with Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick insisting Burgess' visa saga has not overshadowed the week.

"Absolutely not," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "These are the cards that we've been dealt and we'll deal with it accordingly.

"The buzz around the place has not been brought down whatsoever by Sam's visa application. It is what it is, we'll deal with it accordingly and hopefully he'll be here come Saturday."

Burgess has been one of the faces promoting the Las Vegas event and said after Wolves' 18-12 victory over Catalans Dragons last Friday night: "It's going to be a really enjoyable week for everyone.

"I want them to soak it up, take something out of the experience, and deliver a performance over there next Saturday."

Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream

All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 8.30pm GMT. After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

