Super League to return to Las Vegas in 2026, rugby league chief confirms after Wigan vs Warrington success

Super League will return to Las Vegas in 2026 after a "spectacular" event involving Wigan and Warrington, rugby league chief Rhodri Jones has confirmed.

The Warriors claimed a dominant 48-24 win over the Wolves at the Allegiant Stadium in the first Super League game to be played in the United States.

Around 10,000 English fans were in the crowd for the first part of a quadruple header involving two NRL fixtures and a women's Test match between England and the Australia Jillaroos.

After hailing the success of the historic event, Rugby League Commercial's managing director has said supporters can expect another Stateside show next year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wigan Warriors' clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

"I can confirm there will be a game here next year of Super League in Vegas," Jones told Sky Sports.

"We had the conversation with the NRL earlier this week. They want us to be a part of this event. I think the two teams this year and ourselves have proved that we are an integral part of this event so Super League will be back here next year.

"(It was) absolutely spectacular. What a stadium. The two teams came out and gave everything. The fans have been great. I think what's impressed the Australian and New Zealand fans have been our fans and the noise that they've made. It's been a spectacular experience."

Jones said that Super League clubs would be invited to register their interest in taking part a in 2026 showpiece.

"We'll do a review with all the teams so they can understand the financials and logistics of it all, and then we'll ask the clubs to express their interest," Jones added.

"I'm pretty sure we'll have a number of clubs keen to come next year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Carney and Stephen Owen are pitchside at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas moments after the match between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves had finished.

A Las Vegas round was first introduced to the sport when the NRL took two of its season-opening games there in 2024.

Super League chiefs Karl Fitzpatrick of Warrington Wolves and Kris Radlinski of Wigan Warriors said the experience had "put the most fantastic sport on the global platform".

Wolves CEO Fitzpatrick said: "It's been a phenomenal week, absolutely incredible.

"Ourselves and Wigan were part of the founding fathers in 1895. We had that rebellious spirit. We were a disruptor then and we're a disruptor now in 2025.

"We've broken new ground and put the most fantastic sport on the global platform. Obviously we're very disappointed in terms of performance - we wanted to give something back to our incredibly loyal fans - but overall it's been incredible."

Warriors CEO Radlinski said: "It's been amazing. There will be a lot of headlines about us winning the game and the score but I want this for Super League.

"We've had some difficult times; I think back to the CEO meetings we were having during Covid - survival, keeping the sport alive. This is for the volunteer clubs on Sunday morning. This is achievable in our sport and I'm so proud."

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+