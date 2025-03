Leigh Leopards denied at the death by Hull in 22-22 draw but go top of Betfred Super League table

Leigh climbed to the top of the Betfred Super League table as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a pulsating 22-22 draw with Hull FC.

The sides could not be separated after 80 minutes as both teams ran in four tries each in a rollercoaster contest at the MKM Stadium.

Aidan Sezer had the chance to snatch victory for Hull with 19 seconds of normal time remaining after Lewis Martin dived over in the left corner, but his touchline conversion struck the near post for the second time in the match to send the game to golden point.

No breakthrough came in the first five minutes of golden point, but controversy ensued when Lachlan Lam's restart for the second extra period was collected by Hull centre Tom Briscoe with his foot appearing to be in touch. Video referee Jack Smith, however, said the decision was inconclusive.

Lam had two drop-goal efforts superbly blocked by Jack Ashworth and Brad Fash and scuffed another as both teams continued their early-season promise by deservedly sharing the spoils.

The Leopards came into Thursday's clash as one of only three teams with a perfect record after three rounds but could not make it four out of four, despite taking the lead on three occasions.

Jed Cartwright and Fanitesi Niu scored early tries before Hull captain Sezer and centre Jordan Rapana were sin-binned in quick succession for high tackles on David Armstrong to reduce the home side to 11 players.

Umyla Hanley crossed shortly afterwards to put the visitors 12-6 up at the break before Harvey Barron crossed in the second half for the hosts.

Armstrong's second-half brace bookended Herman Ese'ese's score before Martin's late heroics drew the home side level once again to earn a point, which sees Hull climb up to fourth.

The hosts took the lead when second-rower Cartwright powered through a gap in the ninth minute.

Sezer hit a post with the conversion, but Leigh quickly responded to level four minutes later, with Lam orchestrating a great move down the left edge for Niu to bulldoze over full-back Logan Moy to score.

Gareth O'Brien hit a post with the conversion, but added a penalty when Sezer was sin-binned for his infringement on Armstrong.

Rapana joined his captain on the touchline after catching Armstong with a high shot.

Hanley powered over in the next play, with O'Brien adding the extras to extend the lead to eight points.

Jordan Lane landed a penalty to reduce the deficit to 12-6 at the break and they were level in the 51st minute when Barron collected Sezer's fizzing cross-field kick.

However, the away side hit back almost immediately when Armstrong sliced through the Black and Whites' defence to cross in the left corner, with Bailey Hodgson expertly converting to move Leigh 18-12 ahead.

The hosts drew level when Ese'ese burst through untouched to dot down, with Sezer adding the extras, before Armstrong regained the lead for Leigh with another score in the left corner.

Lam missed the conversion to make it a four-point game heading into a nervy final 10 minutes and it proved costly as Hull levelled with 97 seconds remaining.

Martin dived over in the corner to the loud cries of the home support, but Sezer once again struck the near post with his touchline conversion to send the match into golden point.

The contentious decision by video referee Smith was booed by the home crowd, but cheers erupted when Ashworth and Fash emphatically blocked Lam's drop-goal efforts as the two teams played out an eventful draw.

