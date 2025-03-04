Barrie McDermott: Super League in Las Vegas simply cannot be a one-off - it should be the beginning

With a historic weekend in Las Vegas taking round three to the next level, Sky Sports Rugby League'sBarrie McDermott dissects the main talking points - and previews the storylines to follow for round four...

Super League round three was a big weekend with an even bigger opportunity.

Round three of Super League delivered plenty of talking points but nothing was bigger than Wigan vs Warrington in Las Vegas.

A thrilling, high-scoring game played in an iconic venue, this wasn't just about two great teams going head-to-head, it was about showcasing rugby league on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Wigan's 48-24 victory over Warrington was an advert for everything that makes the sport great: speed, skill, intensity and passion.

But it wasn't just about the players. The atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium was electric thanks to the incredible Super League fans who made the journey.

Whether they were long-time supporters or newcomers introduced to the game for the first time, their energy helped bring rugby league to life in Las Vegas.

The NRL has already recognised the potential of taking the game to the USA and now Super League has a golden opportunity to build on the momentum.

It can't be a one-off. The challenge now is to turn this into something bigger, ensuring that rugby league doesn't just visit Vegas but becomes a fixture there.

While all eyes were on the Vegas spectacle, the rest of the round still delivered plenty of action.

Hull KR put in a dominant display, proving their early-season credentials. Hull FC came through a gritty battle with Huddersfield, with Hull just edging out the Giants.

Leigh have really found their rhythm, putting in their best performance of the season so far against Catalans.

Then we saw a composed and clinical display from Saints, keeping their momentum going against Wakefield.

Finally, we had a classic local derby between Leeds and Castleford, with the Rhinos pulling away in the second half for a well-earned win.

A fantastic weekend of rugby league but the biggest takeaway is this: Super League has a chance to think bigger, to expand and to make sure that the Vegas experience is just the beginning.

What can we expect from round four?

Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards, Thursday March 6 (Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm)

Hull FC should feel confident with a match at home following a hard-fought win against Huddersfield. However, I am so impressed with Leigh Leopards. They look a well-balanced side, a cohesive unit and are defending for each other.

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, Friday March 7 (Sky Sports+, 8pm)

Castleford were way off in their match against Leeds for 65 minutes but came back, scored a couple of late tries and had something to feel happier about at the end of the match.

It is going from bad to worse for Salford. There is so much disruption off the field which is affecting what is going on. Paul Rowley is doing his best to keep everybody together but Castleford at home will fancy their chances in this one.

St Helens vs Hull KR, Friday March 7 (Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm)

This is a really exciting match with both sides in some early season form. Saints are scoring tries from absolutely everywhere on the field with so many points notched up already.

Hull KR are a dangerous side. I don't think they are back to their best just yet but it will be a really tight contest and good viewing.

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos, Saturday March 8 (Sky Sports+, 5.30pm)

Leeds have gone two from three and Catalans are yet to register a win. The Dragons have been woeful in recent weeks and against Warrington, they looked disjointed in attack and like they did not know each other.

The Rhinos are getting a bit better every time but they fell off in the last 15 minutes against Castleford, got a real telling off from Brad Arthur and will probably go into this match stinging from that.

Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity, Sunday March 8 (Sky Sports+, 1pm)

Sunday sees the two Las Vegas teams play their matches. Wakefield were beaten convincingly by St Helens but Warrington have had their pride stung not performing anywhere bear their best in Las Vegas.

Travel, jetlag, everything taken into consideration, it is a good side for Wakefield to be taking on. It could be a really interesting match to watch.

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants, Sunday March 8 (Sky Sports+, 1pm)

Wigan were outstanding in Las Vegas and deserve so much credit on and off the field for what they did. There is a real enthusiasm around Super League at the moment and it is all because of Wigan and what they showed in Las Vegas.

I think if Wigan were picking opponents, Huddersfield would be first on the list. Wigan are very professional in their approach and will look to put out the right team to get the points in this one.

