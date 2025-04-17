Wakefield Trinity 13-12 Castleford Tigers: Mason Lino drop goal proves the difference as Wakefield earn tough Rivals Round win

A Mason Lino drop goal proved the difference as Wakefield Trinity came up with a 13-12 victory over Castleford Tigers in Rivals Round at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Three unconverted tries gave Castleford the lead after 40 minutes, a Jason Qareqare double plus a Sam Wood effort putting the visitors on top.

However, Wakefield hit back in the second 40 through Harvey Smith and Max Jowitt tries, Jowitt converting both to bring the scores level at 12-12.

The defining moment then came as Lino sent over the one-pointer in the 76th minute, the victory remarkably being Wakefield's first home win in the West Yorkshire derby since September 2013 as their return to Super League continues to gain momentum.

The win is also Wakefield's first on home turf in 2025, adding to away wins against Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, and Leigh Leopards.

Lino provides magic moment as Wakefield break voodoo

In what is always an intense derby, Castleford opened the scoring on what has always been a happy hunting ground, going 100 metres from try line to try line for a sensational opening score, Qarereqare showing his speed for the 4-0 advantage.

That try seemed to wake Wakefield up and brought them back-to-back scoring opportunities through Max Jowitt and captain Mike McMeeken but they could not turn them into points.

Image: Jason Qareqare helped his side into the lead with two first half efforts

Mistakes then cost the home outfit field position which Castleford made them pay for; a last tackle kick being collected by Wood as he rose highest to go over in the 28th minute to extend their advantage to an 8-0 lead.

Castleford continued to stand strong defensively as handling errors cost Wakefield and once again they made their opportunities count, a silky chip into space from Rowan Milnes finding the speed once again of Qareqare with just five minutes of the first half remaining as they took in a 12-0 lead at the break.

The early stages of the second half continued the same as the first for Wakefield, their frustrating evening being summed up in the 58th minute as they went for one offload too many and Liam Horne found the interception.

However, only two minutes later they finally crossed the whitewash, youngster Smith getting out from dummy half to get over from close range and Jowitt converting to bring the score to 6-12 with less than a quarter remaining.

Image: Wakefield kept on battling to bring themselves back into the contest

That try brought with it a tangible momentum shift in the home outfit's favour, their points finally coming as Jowitt stretched out and then converted his own effort to bring the score to 12-12 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Castleford had the first drop goal attempt in the 72nd minute but Milnes sent it wide, Wakefield's Lino sending one over just four minutes later from 15 metres out that saw his side overturn a 12-point deficit to take the lead.

That lead they managed to hang onto until the full-time hooter went to secure their first derby win on home soil in 12 years.

Lino: This one is for the fans | Powell: We found a way to win | McGuire: There were positives in defeat

Wakefield's Mason Lino speaking to Sky Sports Action:

"We made it hard for ourselves, especially that first half, but credit to the boys for digging in. I'm very happy, the fans have been turning up for us, this one is for them."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell speaking to Sky Sports Action:

"It was a difficult one to watch, we were pretty poor in the first half, Castleford were outstanding and put us under pressure. I don't think we handled it well.

"We found a way back in, it took us a long time. We found a try which gave us a bit of hope. To win the game like that when I thought we were done, I'll take that.

"We found a way to win. It was unbelievable entertainment for a neutral, but for a coach, it was pretty tough to watch."

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire speaking to Sky Sports Action:

"It's disappointing, the lads work unbelievably hard, they were spirited, committed right to the death. We kept scrapping away, I'm really proud, but we didn't get the result. That's what it's all about, that hurts.

"Wakefield's possession in the second half caught up with us a little bit. We've got loads to work on, but we can take loads from this game. We just need to show that every week."

