George Williams: Warrington Wolves' captain out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

Warrington captain George Williams faces up to 10 weeks out after learning he requires ankle surgery, the Super League club have announced.

The half-back, an ever-present in the league this season, was injured in the latter stages of last Saturday's 28-16 loss to Hull at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Williams will definitely miss the Wolves' Challenge Cup semi-final against Leigh on May 11 and could face a race against time to be fit for the final, should his side make it, on June 7.

A statement from Warrington read: "George Williams will undergo surgery on an ankle injury tomorrow which will keep our captain sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks."

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess said that he is "gutted" for Williams and while he is not replaceable in their side, it does give someone an opportunity to come in and play their own game.

"It's not good. He's going for surgery tomorrow and will be out for eight to 10 weeks," Burgess said.

"It's on his ankle. I don't want to go into too much detail, but he's going to get surgery.

"It's unstable. It happened in the last four to five minutes of Saturday's game which is disappointing. That's the game.

"He's already positive about it and looking at his return and hopefully when he can get back.

George Williams provided a superb assist to secure Toby King's try for Warrington against St Helens

"And he's thinking about ways in which he can help the group. We'll manage it as a club.

"I'm gutted for George. He's playing some great rugby and getting some consistency.

"Obviously him and Marc were building their combination with Danny Walker and Sam Powell.

"Whenever there's injuries, there's always opportunities for somebody else. This will give someone else a role, to come through and take over."

