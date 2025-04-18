Christian Wade: Wigan Warriors sign former England winger for rest of season after switch from rugby union

Wigan Warriors have signed rugby union winger and former NFL running back Christian Wade on a short-term deal following the conclusion of his season with Gloucester.

Wade, who played for Wasps for seven years and scored 82 tries, will join Warriors for the remainder of the 2025 season.

In 2018, the now-33-year-old left rugby to pursue a career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, taking advantage of the International Player Pathway Programme.

On his return to rugby, Wade played for Racing 92 in France before joining Gloucester for the 2024/2025 season.

Image: Wade spent four years playing in the NFL

Wade said: "I'm excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy.

"I'm honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club. I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I can't wait to get started."

Warriors head coach Matt Peet added: "We look forward to welcoming Christian and his partner Lisa to Wigan.

"As well as working hard to learn a new sport, we are expecting Christian to bring his own personality to the team in terms of his athleticism, skill and experience.

"I know Wigan fans will be excited and give him an amazing welcome."

Speaking about the capture of Wade's signature for Wigan, Martin Offiah MBE said: ​​"Wigan's signing of Christian Wade is the biggest coup for the sport of rugby league since Jonathan Davies joined me at Widnes back in the '80s."

The Slough-born winger won one England cap - against Argentina in 2013 - and also made uncapped appearances against the Barbarians.

