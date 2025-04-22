Mikey Lewis: Hull KR's Man of Steel winner reveals it would a 'dream' to play in NRL

Mikey Lewis has declared that it would be a "dream" to one day play in the NRL, but the 23-year-old insists he is in no rush to leave Hull KR.

Lewis, who won the Man of Steel award last season, has played a key role once again this season, helping his side to the top of the table ahead of a trip to Leeds Rhinos on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

The half-back has contributed 15 tries so far this season and as his stock continues to grow, he admits he would like to test himself in the NRL in the future.

Speaking on The Bench, Lewis stated: "My dream's always to go over there, to Australia.

"When the time will come, it'll come.

"I just love watching the competition. It's a fantastic league. Anyone can beat anyone.

"It's just different over there. You know, lads who come over. Just the lifestyle of it and the whole... even outside of rugby, it's totally different to here.

"I'm not putting any pressure on it. I love playing at this club. It's given me so much on the field and so much off it as well."

'Mature' Lewis looking to go one step further in 2025

Lewis is contracted to his boyhood club until 2028 and returned from injury on Friday in the 28-14 victory over rivals Hull FC.

He insists his focus is on rewriting the wrongs of last season when Hull KR reached the Grand Final, but were beaten by Wigan.

And after becoming a father for the first time, Lewis feels the experiences of the last few months have left him feeling "more mature".

"Last year was a massive year for me, obviously, picking up that [Man of Steel] award." he added.

"But I'd 100% change it for that Grand Final ring.

"But the person I'm becoming is more mature, at least having to think what I do before I do it.

"These last few months in becoming a dad, I've had to change a lot. My lifestyle is good, but I've got a son now, so he's top priority.

"Just becoming a man, it can be difficult, but I'm enjoying the journey."

