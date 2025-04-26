Super League: Catalans Dragons defy Wakefield Trinity with Golden Point win, Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards earn victories

Wakefield Trinity took Catalans Dragons all the way in Perpignan but were just pipped in a Super League Golden Point thriller that the hosts won 24-20.

​​​​​​Trinity captain Mike McMeeken and winger Tom Johnstone were unable to halt their former Catalans team-mates, boosted by the return of Nick Cotric and Elliott Whitehead, from taking control from 18-8 behind at half-time.

A terrible start to the season has been forgotten by the Dragons with a fifth win from the last six games and a second-half recovery.

Daryl Powell's Wakefield started the stronger when a scruffy-looking kick from scrum-half Mason Lino was collected by Josh Rourke, but an early score was denied when referee Aaron Moore spotted a knock-on over the line.

The referee's brother Liam was called on as video referee to confirm the first try of the game, a tumble over the line by Max Jowitt in the 17th minute from a brilliant offload by Josh Griffin. Jowitt added the conversion for a 6-0 lead.

Catalans lost winger Tommy Makinson to a failed head injury assessment, with Mathieu Laguerre filling in on the right flank, but he knocked-on with his first touch, 10 metres from his own line.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Trinity won a captain's challenge close to Catalans' line, and from the first play Liam Hood collected the ball to cross between the posts from short range thanks to Caleb Hamlin-Uele's short pass, before Jowitt added his second conversion.

Catalans' captain Ben Garcia got his side back in the game with a powerful hooker's push over the line in the 33rd minute that was converted by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet.

The Dragons were depleted when stand-off Luke Keary was sin-binned for a high shot on Josh Rourke.

But the numbers were evened almost immediately when substitute Isaiah Vagana was yellow carded for a similar offence on Ollie Partington, while Aispuro-Bichet landed the penalty.

But Trinity finished the half in style with Griffin collecting an outrageous Lino offload to Renouf Atoni and scampering under the posts as the hooter blew. Jowitt added the conversion for a solid 18-8 lead at the interval.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The hosts muscled their way back in with a Chris Satae barge to score three minutes into the second half, Laguerre was next over the line on the wing but he had put a foot in touch before grounding.

It was the same result for Atoni, who thought he had scored for Wakefield but video ruled a double-movement before he touched down.

Partington was the next to be turned down for a try with a knock-on spotted by video referral, while team-mate Tariq Sims was next to suffer the video curse as Catalans put the visitors under increasing pressure.

But there was no rerun when winger Cotric put the home side ahead for the first time in the game with a dash over in the left corner and 19-year-old Aispuro-Bichet converted from the touchline.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The game was not done though when the Dragons were penalised for offside two minutes from the end, and Jowitt stroked over the penalty to equalise and take the game to Golden Point.

However, Lino went high on Aispuro-Bichet and was sin-binned, and up stepped Reimis Smith for a blistering 10-metre dash to win the match.

Huddersfield Giants 12-30 Castleford Tigers

Image: Castleford Tigers did plenty of celebrating as they racked up the tries against Huddersfield Giants

Innes Senior scored twice on his return from suspension as Castleford left Huddersfield winless after nine Super League games this season with a 30-12 victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

Tigers wing Senior went over in the corner early in both halves, while fellow wing Josh Simm, second row Alex Mellor and scrum-half Rowan Milnes also touched down to seal the visitors' second league win of the season.

Giants full-back Jacob Gagai and prop Oliver Wilson both crossed for the hosts, but while the former's first-half effort offered the home fans brief hope, the latter's came after another demoralising defeat had all-but been confirmed.

Castleford, who had won only one of their previous eight league games, soon put a four-game losing run behind them.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Salford Red Devils 6-28 Leigh Leopards

Leigh climbed to second in the Super League table thanks to a comfortable 28-6 win at struggling Salford.

The Leopards leapfrogged neighbours Wigan, who head to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon in the final game of round nine.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Salford, who remain in the Rugby Football League-imposed sustainability cap and special measures, remain second-bottom, with just one win to their name from nine games.

However, good news came out of the club earlier this week having received April's payroll early following two months of delayed payments.

It was Paul Rowley's 100th game in charge of Salford and although a proud milestone, it was not an evening to remember on the pitch for the Red Devils, who lost Deon Cross 24 hours before kick-off, with the outside-back joining his hometown club St Helens on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Round 9 fixtures and results

Thu April 24: Warrington 32-18 St Helens

Fri April 25: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR

Sat April 26: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford

Sat April 26: Salford 6-28 Leigh

Sat April 26: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield

Sun April 27: Hull FC vs Wigan - 3pm

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.