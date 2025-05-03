St Helens 4-17 Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur's side too strong for Saints as controversial yellow card for Lewis Murphy headlines contest

Leeds Rhinos held out St Helens in the closing match of day one of Magic Weekend for a 17-4 win at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Leeds got on top in the first half through an unconverted try from Riley Lumb and a converted effort from Lachie Miller, Saints unable to get on the scoreboard as Brad Arthur's side went in at the break with a 10-0 lead.

St Helens hit back in the second 40 through an unconverted Matt Whitley effort but a Jack Sinfield dropgoal and converted Morgan Gannon try helped the Rhinos romp to victory.

The second half also saw a controversial yellow card handed out to Lewis Murphy, the St Helens winger sent to the sin bin for kneeing Alfie Edgell in the head while competing in the air for a kick.

The card took the sting out of the game and reduced the clash from one that was on the precipice of being a real contest with St Helens holding the momentum to Paul Wellens' side just trying to keep Leeds out while a player down.

Yellow card changes game as Leeds too strong for struggling Saints

In a crunch clash between two of Super League's giants steeped in history, it took no time for the Rhinos to get on the scoresheet, Harry Newman seeing a gap, Morgan Gannon sending the grubber kick through, and Lumb outpacing Jon Bennison to go over in the corner and go 4-0 up.

The Rhinos then broke down the right edge just 10 minutes later, Alfie Edgell going around Lewis Murphy and Miller chasing down in support to go over before converting his own effort to move his side 10-0 in the lead.

Leeds then had another chance to add points on the board as Morgan Knowles was pinged for a dangerous tackle but Miller sent the kick wide.

Both sides then tried to wrestle the momentum, St Helens with opportunities but unable to find the counter-punch as they went in 10-0 down at the break.

It was St Helens who opened the scoring in the second half on the 47th minute, Whitley slicing through the defence and throwing the dummy to go over and bring the score to 10-4, George Whitby unable to convert and bring the Saints within four points.

Despite then having a sustained period of pressure, St Helens just could not break down the Leeds defence, skipper Jonny Lomax on from the bench in his first appearance in three weeks with Tristan Sailor moved to the wing and Jack Welsby moved to fullback.

With 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Murphy was then shown a bizarre yellow card for jumping highest for the kick but kneeing Edgell in the head in the process, Leeds responding with Sinfield slotting over a dropgoal to move 11-4 up.

The Rhinos then thought they had extended their lead further but on video referee review, it was clear Lumb's foot was in touch as he went over on the 63rd minute.

Back at a full strength 13, St Helens thought they were then over through Deon Cross on debut for his hometown club but with it sent up to the video referee as a no try, it was judged that Sailor knocked on competing for the kick in the build-up.

Leeds then wrapped up the win as Gannon barreled over from short range, Miller adding the extras for a 15-7 win and to inflict a third loss in a row on the Saints.

Arthur: We were tough - Murphy's yellow card 'unfortunate' | Wellens: I'm flabbergasted by Murphy's sin-binning

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur told Sky Sports...

"We were a bit frantic at times, but we were certainly tough, good physically, defensively. Our effort was through the roof.

"We made it hard for ourselves, but we'll get a few lessons out of it, and through a win. I believe we've been in every game but haven't been able to nail them down.

"Just at times we lacked a little bit of leadership. But to be fair to Jake [Connor] it's a new role he's learning and hasn't done it before. I have to be patient with it. Fortunately, we got the win."

On Murphy's yellow card: "It's unfortunate, but the rules are you can't make contact with the head. Nobody is meaning to do it, but if that's the stance, there's nothing we can do about it."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens to Sky Sports...

"When times are tough, like they are for us at the moment, it's important we front up and take responsibility for that.

"There were a fair few things today we can be better at. There's effort, but we gave ourselves a bit to do and were playing catch-up rugby.

"We have to really work hard to nail down a combination and build some consistency. It's still early days in the season, but we have to start winning games."

On Murphy's yellow: "He just goes up to contest a ball. This is rugby league, it's a contact sport. Yes, he's contacted him in the head, but Murphy's got no intent. I'm flabbergasted.

"I keep fronting up for refereeing decisions, but it's not my job to. Ask Phil Bentham."

Round 10 - Magic Weekend

Saturday May 3

Leigh 26-24 Catalans

Hull KR 54-0 Salford

St Helens 4-17 Leeds

Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm

Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm

Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

