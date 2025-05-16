Wigan Warriors 40-6 York Valkyrie: Defending Women's Super League champions thrashed in season-opener

Wigan Warriors issued a statement of intent with a 40-6 victory over reigning champions York Valkyrie in the opening match of the Women's Super League season.

The back-to-back Grand Final winners were put to the sword at the Brick Community Stadium, shipping five tries in a one-sided first half from which there was no way back.

Molly Jones wrote her name in the history books by scoring the first try of the Women's Super League season on 12 minutes and it was two soon after with Eva Hunter applying the finishing touch to another well-worked move.

Tiana Power weaved her way through the York defence for a sensational solo score for Wigan's third, before Grace Banks underscored the Warriors' dominance with a fourth inside 25 minutes.

Wigan's momentum was halted for 15 minutes by a concerning stoppage as York's Tamzin Renouf received treatment on a neck injury after being tipped in the tackle.

But after she was carried from the field as a precautionary measure, Wigan picked up from where they had left off as Emily Veivers was rewarded for chasing a kick by a generous bounce as she crossed for a fifth on the stroke of half-time.

York conceded 28 points and missed 28 tackles in the first half and Wigan's dominance continued after the break with Shaniah Power following in her sister's footsteps as she bundled herself over for the Warriors on 51 minutes.

Banks crossed for her second to add further gloss to the Wigan victory, which even a late consolation try from Savannah Andrade could not detract from, as a seven-try, 40-point mauling of the champions saw Wigan lay down a marker in the race for the title.

