Super League: Wakefield Trinity beat Salford Red Devils 72-10 to equal biggest win in competition

Wakefield Trinity added to the Salford Red Devils woes with a 72-10 thrashing, equalling their biggest Super League victory and regaining a spot in the top six.

Wing Lachlan Walmsley, prop Caius Faatili and Super League debutant Ellis Lingard all went over twice as Daryl Powell's rampant Trinity scored six tries in the first half and seven in the second.

Prop Mike McMeekin, stand-off Max Jowitt, half-back Mason Lino, centre Cam Scott, wing Josh Rourke and forwards Seth Nikotemo and Jay Pitts also touched down.

Tries from Salford pair Jonny Vaughan and Nene MacDonald could not spare the visitors' blushes, as they slumped to their 11th league defeat of the season.

Wakefield had won three of their previous four matches and followed up their 32-8 Magic Weekend win over Castleford with a seven-try 40-10 rout of Challenge Cup finalists Warrington last week.

Wakefield started strongly, building up a 20-0 lead with four tries inside the opening 23 minutes.

Centre Corey Hall sent Walmsley in at the corner for their first unconverted try, McMeekin raced under the posts for their second and then Jowitt burst clear to score after taking Faatili's inside pass.

Walmsley touched down in the corner again for his second try before Faatili celebrated signing a new three-year deal with the club this week by bull-dozing through Salford's porous defence for the home side's fifth try.

There was still time for a sixth before the break as Lini dummied his way over for a fine solo effort and with Jowitt landing three of his six conversion attempts, Trinity led 30-0 at half-time and were out of sight.

Salford responded straight from the restart as Lino fumbled Ryan Brierley's high kick and Vaughan gathered to go over.

Wakefield responded immediately with three rapid tries, all converted by Jowitt, to move 48-6 ahead.

Scott touched down Jowitt's kick, wing Rourke caught Lino's kick on the full to go under the posts and Nikotemo charged over after supporting Super League debutant Jayden Myers' brilliant break.

Lino sent Lingard in for Wakefield's 10th try before Salford full-back MacDonald powered his way over for the visitors' second score.

Trinity loose forward Pitts marked his 150th appearance for the club with their 11th touch down to extend his side's lead to 60-10 with more than 10 minutes still to play.

Faatili span out of a tackle to score his second try of the match and Lingard went over for his double, charging on to Mathieu Cozza's pass, to complete Wakefield's emphatic win.