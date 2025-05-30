Super League: Hull KR thrash St Helens with statement 34-4 win as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves claim victories

Hull KR came up with a dominant 34-4 victory over St Helens at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round 13 of Super League.

The Robins had a very strong 28-4 lead at the break through a double from Jack Broadbent, then efforts from Peta Hiku, Mikey Lewis and Elliot Minchella, with Arthur Mourgue converting four of the five.

St Helens hit back through an unconverted Lewis Murphy effort but after also suffering a sin bin for Deon Cross after a high shot, they were very clearly being dominated.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikey Lewis showed his pace and power to race clear and score for Hull KR in their Super League clash against St Helens

The second half was quieter when it came to points scoring, just a converted try from Lewis being added, but the first half had done all the damage.

It was a showing that vindicated Hull KR head coach Willie Peters' decision to go with a strong team just a week out from the Challenge Cup final, where they will be looking to pick up their first trophy since 1985.

Elsewhere, fellow Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves came away with a 34-24 win over Castleford Tigers, and Wigan Warriors beat Salford Red Devils 46-6.

First-half blitz puts Hull KR on top

After the Robins' anthem A Little Respect rang out around Sewell Group Craven Park, the home outfit immediately took control of the match and got into their rhythm.

Their first try came on just the sixth minute, Hiku getting the pass away in the tackle for Broadbent to dive over from close range, with Mourgue converting for a 6-0 lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Broadbent scored early for Hull KR in their Super League clash against St Helens to set the tempo for Willie Peters' side

It then took only four minutes for Hull KR to go over once again, this time through Hiku. Following a stoppage on the fifth tackle for a clash of heads between Morgan Knowles and Alex Walmsley, the Robins sent it out wide and the centre used his strength to barrel over on the edge, the extras being added once again for a 12-0 lead.

After being under all the pressure, St Helens managed to hit back in the 16th minute as Murphy stepped back on the inside then bounced over on the edge, George Whitby missing the conversion attempt which brought the score to 12-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Murphy scored a try which was given after a video review to get the first points of the night for St Helens at Hull KR in the Super League

However, with 22 minutes gone, St Helens' Cross was shown a yellow card for a high shot on Mourgue, putting the visitors under pressure.

Despite Saints not conceding while a player down, an intelligent grubber kick in the 33rd minute was picked up by Broadbent for him to dive over for his second, Mourgue on point with the boot once again to extend his side's lead to 18-4.

Just a few minutes later, Lewis had his starring moment and made it six consecutive matches in which he has scored against St Helens, breaking through the line and showing his pace to run from his own half to go over before setting up Minchella from short range, which put his side 28-4 up at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Deon Cross was sin binned for St Helens in their Super League clash against Hull KR after a high tackle on Arthur Mourgue

St Helens had lost fullback Jack Welsby to a knee injury so Harry Robertson returned to the fray in his absence, a quiet 15 minutes ensuing in the second half before Murphy thought he had flown over for his second but grounded the ball in touch.

Another Lewis moment of magic then saw Hull KR back on the scoreboard, a raft of penalties giving the Robins momentum which allowed the playmaker to slice through past Whitby and go over.

Remarkably, despite having a substitution left, Hull KR opted to finish the contest with 12 players on the pitch with Wembley just eight days away, a further sign of just how impressive they have been in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the Super League clash between Hull KR and St Helens, Jon Wilkin slammed the standard of video refereeing in the league and suggested the system needs an overhaul

Peters: We have niggles but look forward to Wembley | Wellens: We lost physical battle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR head coach Willie Peters suggested the result against St Helens will mean nothing if the Super League table toppers don't perform against Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters to Sky Sports:

"We'll enjoy it tonight because it was a really good performance. It's tough for the players knowing that Wembley's coming up.

"There's a few niggles there. One at half-time in [James] Batchelor and brought a couple off towards the back end.

"They've got to recover, that's the most important thing now. They'll have a recovery tomorrow, they'll have another day off.

"We've had a big campaign but there's no doubt that they'll be up for next week just with everything that goes with it. We've got a bit of a send-off here.

"We'll have a normal prep but there's obviously other bits and pieces involved as well which you've got to enjoy because it's all part of the experience of being at Wembley."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens head coach Paul Wellens questioned the physicality of his side in the 34-4 defeat to Hull KR in Super League

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens to Sky Sports:

"Physically we weren't where we needed to be and they were, and that matters in games. We never really recovered from that.

"There's a number of things - like the tries we conceded in the first half - we'd like to think are fixable, but the fact in the ruck area in particular they were dominant is why they found themselves in those positions more often than we did.

"We lost the physical battle first and foremost and then didn't respond when things were going against us, which they were and that's a big improvement area for us.

"We've had a couple of weeks where everything's gone our way and it's great when it does, but if you want to be a champion team you've got to handle it when things don't quite go your way."

Warrington comfortably beat Castleford before Wembley

Warrington warmed up for the Challenge Cup final with a comfortable 34-24 victory over Castleford in the Super League on Friday.

Boosted by the return of a number of key players from injury, Wire ran in six tries to claim a morale-boosting win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Josh Thewlis, Jake Thewlis, Rodrick Tai and Arron Lindop crossed in a one-sided first half, and Ben Currie put them 28-6 ahead after the break.

Castleford rallied late on as George Lawler scored his second try and Innes Senior also went over, but veteran Stefan Ratchford made the game safe on his 350th Warrington appearance.

The sides were separated by just one place in the table but the struggling Tigers, with just three wins to their name, were no match for a Warrington side much stronger than in recent weeks.

Douglas hat-trick helps Wigan past Salford

Jacob Douglas scored a hat-trick as champions Wigan made it eight Super League wins in a row with a 46-6 rout of struggling Salford.

Douglas starred on only his third league appearance of the campaign, while Jai Field scored two tries, with Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran - who added seven conversions - and Jack Farrimond also touching down as Wigan kept pace with leaders Hull KR.

It was another chastening night for financially-troubled Salford but there was late joy when Nathan Connell charged through the middle for a 76th-minute try that was celebrated as much more than a consolation.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.