Betfred wheelchair Challenge Cup final: Rob Hawkins helps Halifax Panthers to trophy after 46-24 defeat to London Roosters

Halifax Panthers lifted the Wheelchair Challenge Cup trophy for the first time in seven years after a brilliant eight-try performance against London Roosters, defeating them 46-24 at the Robin Park Sports Centre in Wigan.

Halifax, who were the original winners of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup in 2015, made a promising and impactful start thanks to Rob Hawkins, the reigning world wheelchair rugby league player of the year.

He scored 22 of the Panthers' points from two tries and seven goals to help down the Roosters, who were appearing in their first final.

Hawkins was also instrumental in the build-up to a number of other tries as seven of the Panthers' eight-player squad touched down.

They took the lead inside five minutes when Hawkins sent Jack Brown over for the opening try and although the Roosters stayed in touch for most of the first half with Joe Coyd scoring and converting two tries, they were never able to get ahead.

The Panthers led 30-16 at half-time with Hawkins scoring his two tries and further scores from Boardman and Joe Calcott, while Lewis King added to Coyd's double for the Roosters.

Finlay O'Neill then scored the crucial first try of the second half for Halifax, and although Mason Billington scored two typically brave tries for the Roosters, the Panthers retained their breathing space with tries for two of their substitutes, Jordan Holt and Tom Martin.

Image: Jack Brown of Halifax Panthers was awarded the Player of the Match in the Betfred wheelchair Challenge Cup final

Attention now turns to the start of the 2025 Betfred Wheelchair Super League season next weekend, including debut fixtures in the competition for Edinburgh Giants and Sheffield Eagles - with an additional incentive for every England-qualified player as they battle for places on a tour of Australia this autumn.

"We needed that. It's been a long while since we won the Challenge Cup - we've still been challenging but in sport you're judged by winning trophies," said Wayne Boardman, Halifax's veteran player-coach who was one of their original Cup winners in 2025.

"We've been building our strength in depth for a while now and Jack coming back from Australia is the last piece for us in the middle of the pitch.

"Fair play to the Roosters because that was a tough game, and they showed why they got to the Final. But it's a great feeling to have lifted that trophy - and I think it's great for the Halifax club."