Castleford 12-30 Huddersfield: Giants thump Tigers to claim third Super League win of season

Huddersfield shrugged off Saturday's strength-sapping defeat at Catalans Dragons as they thumped Castleford 30-12 at The Jungle to wrap up only their third Betfred Super League win of the season.

Tui Lolohea raced the length of the field in the final seconds to seal victory in style and get back on track against error-strewn opponents for whom last weekend's stirring near-miss against defending champions Wigan proved a distant memory.

Tigers head coach Danny McGuire raged at "pathetic" officiating after that close defeat but the hosts only had themselves to blame this time around after having wrenched their way back onto level terms at the interval.

McGuire's men began the game by failing to capitalise on a yellow card for Huddersfield hooker Zach Woolford for a high challenge on Jon Westerman with just 43 seconds on the clock.

Instead the Giants shrugged off their numerical disadvantage to grab the lead six minutes later when Jacob Gagai spurted over the halfway line and played a short pass inside for Lolohea to go over for his first of the night.

Flanagan fired the first of five successful kicks - a second-half try taking his personal tally to 14 - and the visitors continued to look the most likely to add to their score against opponents who were short of ideas.

Image: Leroy Cudjoe of Huddersfield celebrates their third win of the Super League season

Huddersfield grabbed their second just past the half-hour mark when Sam Halsall capitalised on hesitation in the home defence to surge over, but George Lawler darted over to narrow the deficit towards the end of the half.

Rowan Milnes kicked the two and the Tigers were still not done, pushing straight back onto the attack where Zac Cini squeezed past the sluggish challenges of Flanagan and Gagai to score, with Milnes' kick on the hooter hauling the score back to 12-12.

But the hosts struggled to sustain their revival in a second-half horror show which resumed on 51 minutes when Taane Milne burst over after faking an offload.

The hosts missed a golden chance to reply when Innes Senior dropped the ball in the course of grounding a looping pass from Sam Wood, then Flanagan kicked the Giants six clear.

The full-back crossed for a try of his own after Lawler coughed up possession, then Lolohea wrapped things up in fine style after intercepting a Daejarn Asi pass and surging the length of the field to score his second.

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports or stream without a contract.