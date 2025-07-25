Super League: Catalans Dragons to face Wigan Warriors in Paris in 2026 to mark 20th anniversary

Catalans Dragons will celebrate their 20th anniversary in Super League by facing Wigan Warriors in Paris next season.

The sides will meet in a Super League clash at the Stade Jean Bouin, the home of Stade Français and Paris FC, on Saturday June 6, 2026, in a repeat of the contest that took place at Camp Nou back in 2019.

The game will also come in the same year that the Super League will celebrate its 30th anniversary, having started out in Paris when Paris Saint-Germain faced Sheffield Eagles at Stade Charléty in 1996.

"It will mark the return of professional rugby league to our capital and I have no doubt it will be an emotional occasion, both for French and English fans. We will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our club," said President of Catalans Dragons Bernard Guasch.

"What a journey it has been for our competition and our sport since that first PSG match at Stade Charléty on a winter evening back in 1996. Today, the Dragons are an integral part of the Super League and represent an undeniable force.

"Paris 2026 will be another major milestone for our club, and once again, we have chosen Wigan - the greatest club of them all - to showcase the very best of our sport to the Parisian crowd. I'm confident that French rugby league will rally around this event, which we hope will be festive, vibrant and welcoming just like Catalans Dragons."

Catalans and Wigan drew a Super League record crowd of 31,555 when they met in their relocated match at Barcelona's Camp Nou in 2019.

Wigan Warriors Chairman, Professor Chris Brookes said: "I am both thrilled and delighted that our two famous clubs will be showcasing the wonderful game of rugby league in this mouth-watering and iconic match in Paris in June 2026.

"Many of our fans have been asking me whether this match will take place and eagerly anticipating any news. I know this announcement will be warmly welcomed and also the signal for a stampede towards the travel agents!"

