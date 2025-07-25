Super League: Wigan Warriors ease past Catalans Dragons to strengthen grip on second

Wigan returned to winning ways and tightened their grip on second place in the Betfred Super League with a comfortable 28-18 defeat of Catalans Dragons.

First-half tries from Jake Wardle, Jack Farrimond and Kruise Leeming put the champions on course for a routine victory at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

Zach Eckersley and Brad O'Neill added to the score in the second half and, although the Dragons mustered three tries of their own, they never threatened a comeback.

Harry Smith finished with four goals for the Warriors, who bounced back from last week's loss to Hull.

It was a disappointing return to Wigan for their former centre Joel Tomkins, who was confirmed as the struggling Dragons' coach for the long-term earlier this week.

Tomkins still has only one win to his name since succeeding Steve McNamara, initially in an interim capacity, in May and their latest loss leaves them ninth and 10 points adrift of the play-offs.

Wigan by contrast still have their sights on retaining their title, even if Matt Peet's men have not matched the standards of last year.

Their surprise slip-up last time out has given hope to the chasing pack they could still be overhauled in second, which guarantees a semi-final spot in the top-six play-offs.

Yet while they did not find top gear, they lifted confidence with a dominant display against the Dragons.

The hosts took charge after just eight minutes as Liam Marshall cut inside and sent Wardle diving over in the corner.

They increased their advantage as Farrimond, returning from injury, chased his own kick to touch down.

Joel Tomkins reacted to the announcement that Catalans Dragons will face off against Wigan Warriors in Paris next year to mark their 20th anniversary of being in the Super League, and said that the fans deserve experiences like this.

Ben Garcia released Cesar Rouge as the Dragons tried to respond but his kick ran dead.

Wigan pieced together a sparkling attack just before the interval with Adam Keighran racing away from a Junior Nsemba offload and passing inside for Leeming to finish.

Rouge finally gave the Dragons' small band of followers something to cheer when he jinked through the Wigan defence to score after 56 minutes.

That only had the effect of jolting Wigan back into life and Eckersley, starting at full-back in place of the absent Jai Field, powered through a gap to restore normal service.

That effectively ended the game as a contest but Catalans' former St Helens pair provided a reminder of their quality as Tommy Makinson slid over from Theo Fages' cut-out pass.

O'Neill barged his way over from dummy half to claim Wigan's fifth try four minutes from time but the Dragons had the final say as Alrix Da Costa forced his way over from close range.

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet converted all three of the visitors' tries.

