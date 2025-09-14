Huddersfield Giants 22-8 Salford Red Devils: Late hat-trick of tries seals vital turnaround win in Super League basement battle

Adam Swift, Jacob Gagai and Kieran Rush all scored in the last 10 minutes as Huddersfield Giants came from behind to beat Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Red Devils, who will finish bottom of the Betfred Super League table this season, looked on the verge of picking up just their fourth win in 26 league games but a late collapse denied them as Giants struck late at the Accu Stadium.

Salford, edged out 17-16 by Catalans last week, led 8-4 at half-time through Justin Sangare's converted try and Rowan Milnes' penalty, with Ashton Golding touching down for Huddersfield.

The Red Devils valiantly defended their lead until 10 minutes to go but Swift, Gagai and Rush all crossed over in the closing stages as Huddersfield picked up their seventh win of the season in the penultimate week of league matches.

The Giants paid tribute to retiring former England centre Leroy Cudjoe with a guard of honour and standing ovation before kick-off, and they ensured his final home game for the club ended in victory - albeit just their seventh in a disappointing campaign.

Crisis club Salford's penultimate game ended in a familiar defeat, their 23rd loss of a troubled season, both on and off the pitch. The Red Devils are working hard behind the scenes to secure their future after a winding-up petition for unpaid taxes was adjourned for a second time earlier this month.

But they gave their travelling fans an early lift when prop Sangare powered over for a close-range finish in the fifth minute, leaving four Giants bodies in his wake in the process.

Milnes added the extras and then extended Salford's lead to 8-0 by landing a 23rd-minute penalty after Huddersfield had strayed offside.

The visitors defended their line resolutely as the Giants stepped it up with half-time approaching.

But the home side cut the deficit after keeping the ball alive from Oliver Russell's towering kick, Jake Bibby knocking the ball back for Joe Greenwood to send Golding barging over.

George Flanagan's conversion attempt hit a post and Salford deservedly led 8-4 at the interval.

The visitors threatened to increase their lead early in the second period, with loose forward Harvey Wilson and then Sangare held up over the line.

Huddersfield began to apply more pressure with 25 minutes remaining, but gave up decent field position as Cudjoe's pass went into touch and Tom Burgess dropped the ball in a tackle.

Burgess thought he had touched down after crashing through a tackle, but the video referee disagreed and Salford gamely held on to their lead.

Image: Adam Swift's try 10 minutes from time was the springboard for Huddersfield Giants to claim victory (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

More brilliant Red Devils defending saw Bibby dumped into touch and another Cudjoe pass went astray as the hosts ramped it up in the closing stages.

But with 10 minutes left, Swift cut inside for an excellent finish to tie the scores and after Flanagan converted Gagai outjumped the Salford defence to gather Russell's kick and touch down for the Giants' second try in as many minutes.

Salford prop Tiaki Chan was sin-binned for elbowing Flanagan, who was also yellow-carded, as tempers flared after the restart before Rush raced on to George King's offload to race over in the final minute.

